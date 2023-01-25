Rescue groups are sounding the alarm after seeing a rise in abandoned animals in 2022 and straight into the new year. It’s a barbaric trend that happens all the time but seems more prevalent during the winter months.

The spike in pets being left on the side of the road leaves many hit by cars or staving. It’s a crisis that not only affects the abandoned animal itself, but also neighborhoods where roving dogs might get into altercations with other pets or livestock while searching for food.

Authorities say the problem gets worse during the holiday season as many families prepare for a new puppy or kitten by getting rid of their old pets. The problem is being exacerbated this year by soaring inflation. As the cost of pet food skyrockets, so does everything else. When people cannot afford to feed their pets or pay for expensive veterinarian care, and the local animal shelter turns them away, they resort to dumping the pet in the country.

Rescue organizations can’t keep up with the high numbers of homeless dogs and cats, even though they’re working day and night, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

Other than financial reasons, why are people getting rid of their pets in record numbers? Most blame the dog. They say it’s too hyper, pees in the house or is destructive. These are all issues that obedience training, proper use of dog crates, and a little time and patience will usually cure.

But that brings us to another excuse people use when giving up their pet—that they just don’t have time to care for an animal because of their busy work or family schedule. Another reason for abandoning pets is because people move and they argue that they can’t bring the pet with them.

Lastly, and probably the most important factor when considering why animal shelters are full and so many dogs are being dumped alongside roads is that unaltered pets reproduce. And it’s why mixed breed dogs outnumber purebreds by the millions, and cat populations are exploding everywhere.

As long as people are not being responsible pet owners by spaying and neutering their dogs and cats early, then the crisis will never resolve. Education is key here, but so are affordable surgeries within communities. Without the availability of low cost spay/neuter, unwanted litters of puppies and kittens will happen, and those precious babies quickly turn into breeding adults.

Pets will continue to be left to fend for themselves, and many will die.

If you want to help, consider donating to groups that support spay/neuter and rescue local animals. These volunteers do not have budgets or financial backing from local municipalities. They’re operating on their own out-of-pocket expenses and donations to save lives.

Another thing you can do is to offer to foster animals in need or adopt from a shelter or rescue.

If you stop by the Mason County Animal Shelter, you’ll meet Dexter. This handsome boy is a Labrador mix who has been in the shelter for around 2 months. The shelter staff describe him as “perfect” and say he walks well on a leash, is friendly, loves kids and plays well with other dogs. He’s 2 years old and weighs 64 pounds. Dexter is vaccinated and neutered.

Another resident of the MCAS that you’ll want to visit is Reese. This pretty girl has been in the shelter for 6 months and has already been featured as a Dog of the Week. She is around 2 years old and weighs 49 pounds. Reese is treat-motivated and smart. She reacts to some other dogs so should be the only pet in the household. She is fully vaccinated and is scheduled to be spayed in January.

At the Bracken County Animal Shelter, you’ll find an adorable dog named Burrow. He’s medium sized at forty pounds and is good with other dogs. Burrow is already neutered and housetrained. This boy would make a wonderful addition to any family and he’s waiting anxiously for someone to notice him.

Also, at the BCAS is the sweetest hound named Thelma. This coonhound is around 65 pounds and super sweet. She’s roughly 2 years old and good with other dogs and people. Thelma enjoys taking long walks, eating tasty treats and getting her belly rubbed. She’s gentle and well-mannered and hopes you’ll stop by to see her.

When you’re ready to welcome a new fur baby into your family, you’re invited to stop by one of the local shelter facilities—or all of them—to meet your next best friend.

Take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville to meet the fabulous residents of the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about available dogs.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats as well. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their foster charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats through your local Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give.

The HSBT offers vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, please visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations through the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates, information and instructions to donate to Lewis County animals in need.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption. You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are always friendly and adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.

Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!