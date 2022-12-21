Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be a dangerous time for our pets. Their usual home environment suddenly changes and is filled with trees, exotic flowers, sparkling lights in strange places and other reachable decorations.

The cupboards are jam-packed with lots of tempting but potentially toxic food and drink as well.

Research shows that emergency call volume increases by over 40 percent during the holidays, and it’s often a result of dogs choking or being poisoned by unfamiliar things around the house.

If you put yourself on eye level with your dog—especially by being aware of what they can get a hold of—and anticipate problems ahead of time, you can keep your fur baby safe and happy this Christmas.

The list of potential pet hazards is long, so common sense goes a long way in creating a safe, pet-friendly holiday home. In the kitchen, make sure to keep chocolate, nuts, grapes, raisins, alcohol, bones, rich fatty foods, garlic, and onions away from your dog.

Poinsettias, mistletoe and ivy are toxic to your dogs and cats, and your Christmas tree can be a tragedy waiting to happen. Tinsel and ornaments are choking hazards and the same goes for wrapping paper and bows. There’s a danger of electrocution if your dog starts chewing the dangling lights. Don’t forget when you’re putting together all those toys that Santa brought for the kids, to keep the tiny parts and batteries away from your pets.

Now that your house is a pet-friendly holiday haven, it’s time to consider adopting one of the many friendly, beautiful and adorable pets available at local shelters.

If you stop by the Mason County Animal Shelter, you’ll find Tripp. This big boy was born in March after his mother was dropped off at the shelter. He was adopted in June, but the family failed to continue his vaccinations and deworming. Poor Tripp came back to the shelter skinny and sickly. After surviving a bout with parvo, he’s now healthy and ready for his forever home.

Tripp loves kids and gets along well with other dogs. He’s great on a leash and craves attention.

Tripp is fully vaccinated and neutered and would love to have a home for the holidays.

While you’re at the MCAS, check out Trigger. This handsome coonhound is around 72 pounds.

He’s a little shy when he first meets someone, but once he gets to know them, he’s a friend for life. Trigger is fully vaccinated and is on the schedule to be neutered.

Also, at the MCAS is Denver. This cool dog is 1 year old and 46 pounds. Denver enjoys playing with other dogs and is very friendly with people. He is vaccinated and will be neutered soon.

Athena is a Mason County Dog that was accepted by the Robertson County Animal Shelter when there was no room for her at the MCAS. This gorgeous girl was recently homeless on the streets of Maysville. Because of her short fur, she was freezing and very hungry. Athena loves getting treats and playing with toys.

Aletha Thomas, Robertson County Shelter Manager, says that Athena is supper sweet and friendly with everyone. “She’s a little nervous in the shelter and is hoping someone will take her home for the holidays.”

You’re invited to stop by one of the local shelter facilities—or all of them—to meet your next best friend. By adopting from a shelter or rescue, you’re saving a life.

For your meet and greet with some of the Mason County Animal Shelter’s fabulous dogs, take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours have changed. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about the available dogs.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats as well. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their foster charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats through your local Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give.

The HSBT offers vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, please visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations through the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates, information and instructions to donate to Lewis County animals in need.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption. You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are usually a few friendly dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area. Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!