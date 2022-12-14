Should you get your child a pet for Christmas?

The answer is easier than you might think—only if you personally want a fur baby and expect to take care of it. Whether we’re talking about a Guinea pig or a dog, ultimately, no matter how much a child promises to feed, clean the cage/litter box, or take the newest family member for walks, there will be times when the responsibility falls on the parent. Most successful family-pet dynamics happen when the entire household joins in on the work of caring for their furry family members.

And if you do decide to bring a pet home for the holidays, plan to put some extra time aside to settle them in and to observe your child with their new pet. It usually takes a few weeks for a new arrival to figure out the home environment and family’s routine. It’s important to make sure your child handles the pet properly and that the pet is responsive and gentle with your child.

If you’re involved in the process, adding a furry friend during the holidays can be a very rewarding experience for everyone in the family, but especially for your kids.

Growing up with a pet enriches a child’s life in so many ways. Not only can they be best friends, but children who have pets in their lives often have happier mindsets. Sure, there’s the cute, cuddly factor to consider but beyond the obvious attraction of getting your child a furry companion to play with, studies show that pets can relieve stress and help people relax, including children.

When a child feels sad, afraid, or even angry, they can count on their pet to be there. A dog or cat provides constant companionship when parents or siblings are sometimes busy, or friends aren’t available. The bottom line is they never have to be alone.

Children with dogs often get more exercise than those without. Caring for a pet, whether it’s taking a dog for a walk or cleaning out litter boxes several times a day, creates a daily chore for a child, which encourages exercise and teaches your child responsibility. Having a canine in the house gives children a reason to get away from technology and go outside and enjoy nature.

One aspect of pet ownership that is often overlooked is that it’s been discovered that babies raised in close contact with pets get sick less in their early years, translating to fewer doctor’s office visits. It’s also been suggested that exposing children to pet dander early in life can help develop their immune systems and research shows that those kids have a reduced risk of allergies throughout their lives.

Dogs are trusted guardians, protecting their charges from dangerous animals and intruders. They’ve been known to warn a family of impending natural disasters. And because a pet’s death might be a child’s first time losing a loved one, the grieving process can help kids learn how to cope with other losses throughout life.

Let’s face it, pets make children happy. And having a dog or cat join the family is one of the greatest gifts we can offer our kids.

There are several local shelters in the area that are brimming with lovely animals of all breeds, shapes and sizes to match your family’s dynamics if you’re considering adding a fur baby during the holidays or anytime throughout the year.

You’ll find many great family dogs at the Mason County Animal Shelter, including a sweet little girl who’s only 36 pounds. Brownie loves everyone, including other dogs. She was brought to the shelter as a stray and was never reclaimed. She is around 7 to 8 months old and is a lush brown color. Brownie is vaccinated and will be spayed soon. She’s available for adoption, foster or rescue.

Another cutie at the MCAS is Fudge. This boy is a friendly big puppy who loves to play with other dogs. He was brought in as a stray and never reclaimed. Fudge is also 7 to 8 months old and weighs 30 p0unds. He is vaccinated and will be neutered soon. Fudge is available for adoption, foster or rescue.

At the Lewis County Animal Shelter, you’ll fall in love with Stella. She is a beautiful, happy, and loving Boxer mix. She is good with other dogs, adores people, but cats are a no-go for her. She is current on vaccines but is not yet spayed. Stella weighs 40 pounds. Her adoption fee is $65 and the application for adoption can be found on the Friends of Lewis County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

Remi is a handsome black and white mastiff mix who is wishing that Santa brings him a family for Christmas this year. He’s approximately 11 months old, housetrained, good with other dogs and cats. This big boy loves hard and wants to be with his people. He is super friendly and well-mannered. You can meet Remi at the Bracken County Animal Hospital.

While you’re at the BCAS, you’ll fall in love with Papa Bear. This cutie is great with other dogs and scared of cats. He appears to be housetrained and is gentle on a leash. Papa Bear loves taking long walks and is super quiet in the shelter. He’s roughly 5 years old. Papa Bear hopes to be picked and out of the shelter by Christmas.

You’re invited to stop by one of these facilities—or all of them—to meet your next best friend. By adopting from a shelter or rescue, you’re saving a life.

For your meet and greet with some of the Mason County Animal Shelter’s fabulous dogs, take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours have changed. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email staff at animalshelter@masoncountykentuky.us. Please check out their Facebook page for more information about the dogs available.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats.

Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends

have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the

community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their foster

charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats through your local Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give.

The HSBT offers vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, please visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing brackencountyanimalshelter@yahoo.com. The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations through the shelter’s PayPal account at brackencountyanimalshelter@yahoo.com.

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at lewiscountykyanimal@yahoo.com or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates, information and instructions to donate to Lewis County animals in need.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adopt ion. You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are usually a few friendly dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.

Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!