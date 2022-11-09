Sugar and spice and everything nice pretty much sums up lovely Reese. You’ll find her at the Mason County Animal Shelter where she’s been a resident for several months. Reese is around 2 years old and a pretty brindle color with a white chest, belly and paws. The shelter staff tells me this girl is sweet and good with other dogs. She loves to go for walks and is very playful. Reese also enjoys sitting next to you and just being petted. She is available for foster, rescue or adoption.

Also at the MCAS is Charlie. He’s a friendly guy who came into the shelter as a stray and was not reclaimed by his owners. He is 1 to 2 years old and is on the list to be neutered. Charlie is underweight but with some love and attention, he’ll quickly be a handsome and healthy hound. He’s available for foster, rescue or adoption.

At the Bracken County Animal Shelter, you’ll find a real cutie named Jazz. He’s just a big baby at 6 months old and 20 pounds. Jazz is a lover boy and enjoys the company of people, other dogs and cats. He is good on the leash and he’s a playful pup who’s still well-mannered. Jazz is excited to meet you and dreams of a family of his own.

Losing a pet can be absolutely heartbreaking, but pets with ID tags and microchips are much more likely to find their way back to their families. And lately, you may have noticed a lot of missing or found pets on your social media threads.

Sometimes, no matter how careful you are, your pet might escape. If that happens, it’s important to make sure they are always wearing a tag with your contact information, including name, address and phone number.

It’s also important that their current rabies tag is attached to their collar, just in case, they have an altercation with another dog or person while running free.

Another good way to help track down your pet if the unthinkable happens and they go missing is to have them microchipped. And remember to update the tag and chip if your address or phone number changes.

If you’re traveling, it’s a good idea to add a temporary tag on your pet with the phone number of someone who can reach you.

Remember, even indoor pets need tags. Shelters and rescues are full of all kinds of pets who escaped and then got lost. The first thing that most shelters or veterinarian offices check for is a microchip if an owner’s tag isn’t present on a dog who’s been brought in. When a pet doesn’t have any kind of identification on them and they don’t have a chip, there’s a real possibility that the animal will not be reunited with their family.

Just a few minutes of your time and a small amount of cost could save you a lot of heartache in the future.

Local shelters are currently receiving more animals than they’re adopting out and the situation has reached a crisis point for everyone involved in animal rescue.

What can you do to help animals in need during hard financial times? Consider fostering a homeless pet. This will free up space in a shelter for another animal in desperate need. If taking in a dog or cat at this time isn’t feasible for your situation, you can make a difference by donating to your local shelter or rescue organization. Monetary gifts are always appreciated, but supplies such as food, flea medications, toys and kitty litter are always appreciated by organizations directly involved in caring for unwanted animals and their rehoming efforts.

There are so many lovely pets to pick from at area shelters and rescues and you may be surprised at the wide variety of healthy, attractive and gentle dogs available.

The situation is dire for many animals. By adopting from a shelter or rescue, you’re saving a life.

For your meet and greet with some of the Mason County Animal Shelter’s fabulous dogs, head on over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours have changed. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email the staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about the dogs available.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for and neuter/spay their canine and feline charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates and information.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control Officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption. You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are currently several adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area. Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later on. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations at this time.

Adopt don’t shop!