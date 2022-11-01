Claudia is a loveable, shy girl with a beautiful smile who is hoping for her forever family. She’s 2 years old and 48 pounds. She came into the Mason County Animal Shelter as a stray and is already spayed. Claudia loves naptime and cuddles. She needs a home that can exercise her physically and mentally. She is strong and should have an owner who can handle her when she gets distracted on walks. Claudia is available for adoption, foster or rescue.

Winston, AKA “Church” went into the Mason County Animal Shelter as a stray at the end of August. At that time, he was suffering from a non-contagious skin infection that made most of the hair on his face fall out. 2 months later, after receiving medical treatment, Winston looks like a different dog. His fur has grown back and he’s healthy and vibrant. This handsome boy is a black Labrador Retriever and he’s medium-sized and roughly 40 pounds. Winston is estimated to be between 1 and 2 years old. The shelter staff says that he can be a little bossy with other dogs, so needs a slow introduction. This guy is sweet, happy, and ready for adoption, foster or rescue.

If you’re looking for a large dog to cuddle with, your search ends at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Marla is a smooth-haired, mixed breed who is super friendly and great with other dogs. She’s 70 pounds and is estimated to be 2 to 3 years old. This girl loves attention and dreams about a home of her own where she’ll have toys to play with and someone to take her on walks. Marla is gentle, well-mannered and a total sweetheart.

Sandy is the quintessential family dog. You’ll find this gorgeous yellow Labrador Retriever mix at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. She loves to play with other dogs and although she has a lot of energy, she settles right down after some exercise. Sandy is friendly and would fit in perfectly with a family with children or an active couple.

Animal shelters and rescue organizations are currently bursting at the seams. The cost of everything is going up and inflation is hitting pet owners hard, forcing some to surrender their pets to local animal shelters or even to turn them loose when they cannot find someone to take them quickly enough.

Local shelters are receiving more animals than they’re adopting out and the situation has reached a crisis point for everyone involved in animal rescue.

What can you do to help animals in need during hard financial times? Consider opening your home to a pet in need by fostering. This will free up space in a shelter for another animal in desperate need. If taking in a dog or cat at this time isn’t feasible for your situation, you can make a difference by donating to your local shelter or rescue organization. Monetary gifts are always appreciated, but supplies such as food, flea medications, toys and kitty litter are always appreciated by organizations directly involved in caring for unwanted animals and rehoming efforts.

There are so many lovely pets to pick from at area shelters and rescues and you may be surprised at the wide variety of healthy, attractive and gentle dogs available.

The situation is dire for many animals. By adopting from a shelter or rescue, you’re saving a life.

For your meet and greet with some of the Mason County Animal Shelter’s fabulous dogs, head over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours have changed. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email the staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about the dogs available.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for and neuter/spay their canine and feline charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates and information.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control Officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption. You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are currently several adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area. Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later on. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations at this time.

Adopt don’t shop!