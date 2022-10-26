Togo is a handsome husky looking for a fun and energetic family of his own. He’s around 1 year old and weighs 40 pounds. Shelter volunteers think he’s neutered. Togo is good on a leash and friendly with people. He likes playtime with the other dogs but isn’t good with cats. You’ll find this fluffy boy at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

Jasper is a sweet guy who weighs 36 pounds and is also a yearling. He likes taking walks and is lovable. Jasper is waiting to meet you at the MCAS.

Sandy is a young male pit bull who weighs in at 44 pounds. He’s super sweet and friendly but is known to chase cats. He’s being neutered this week and his adoption fee at the Lewis County Animal Shelter is only $65.

If you’re searching for an impressive Catahoula male, between 1 and 2 years, look no further than the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Gunner is sleek boy who is huggable and enjoys belly rubs. He’s great with other dogs and loves attention.

With inflation rising, a lot of people do not have the means to provide for their pets financially. When the cost of pet food, medicines and veterinarian care goes up, some pet owners choose to surrender their fur babies to shelters. But the shelters are full and so are rescue organizations, causing a crisis where pets are turned loose.

The number of strays began rising during the pandemic and now, with the cost of everything going through the roof, it’s gotten much worse. Altercations between residents and stray dogs are on the rise and feral cats are everywhere.

By adopting a dog or cat, you free up room in shelter and rescue systems for other animals in need. Spaying and neutering are the key to controlling the unwanted pet disaster we’re currently experiencing and that has been the focus of the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace and the Friends of Mason County Animals (and surrounding counties). The partnership has fixed 49 animals this year.

Back in May, the HSBT and the Friends group began spaying/neutering Mason County Animal Shelter dogs and cats. Money was raised through fundraising and generous donations from the community, along with the steady support from the humane society. Volunteers transported MCAS dogs and cats to out-of-area clinics to get the job done affordably. Since springtime, 16 MCAS dogs plus eight felines have been spayed/neutered through their program. The partnership

has also fixed 24 more Mason County community cats and 1 dog this year, bringing the total to 49 animals.

Rebecca Cartmell, the director of the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace recently said, “It’s always been our goal to get as many Mason County pets spayed and neutered as possible.”

The HSBT and the Friends plan to continue their work and will be holding several fundraising events in the upcoming months to raise money for these important surgeries with the goal of cutting down on the unwanted pet population in the county. Keep an eye out on Facebook for the Pictures With Santa event. Details will be coming soon.

For your meet and greet with some of the MCAS’s fabulous dogs, head over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours have changed. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email the staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about the dogs available.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for and neuter/spay their canine and feline charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates and information.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control Officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption. You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are currently several adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area. Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later on. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations at this time.

Adopt don’t shop!