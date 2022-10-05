MAYSVILLE—Tripp is a 6-month-old cutie who you’ll fall in love with. And not only does this sweetie have cuteness in spades, but he’s also a smart puppy that already knows how to sit and comes when called. He’s fully vaccinated, neutered and ready to go. You can meet him at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

Irwin is described by Mason County Animal Shelter volunteers as being a “unique little guy.” He’s probably a Dachshund/plot hound mix or maybe a Mountain Cur mix. He’s a big pup at 4 and half months and he is also fully vaccinated and neutered.

You’ll find this fantastic German Shepherd at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Duke is around 9 months old and weighs 75 pounds. After being surrendered to the shelter, Duke is looking for a forever home. This handsome boy is great with cats, dogs and children. He will be the perfect addition to your family and his adoption fee is $65.

Bear is a 5-year-old Labrador mix. He still has lots of energy and Lewis County Shelter volunteers describe Bear as being “super sweet and good with other dogs.” Bear is looking for the good life, where can spend his days relaxing in the sun, or going for leisurely walks. His adoption fee is $65.

Our only girl of the day is waiting to meet you at the Robertson County Animal Shelter. Meredith is absolutely gorgeous and Shelter Manager, Aletha Thomas, says, “Meredith is super sweet and lovable.” This purebred husky is roughly 1 and a half years old. She came into the shelter as a stray but appears to be good with other dogs. She loves people and is always ready for playtime. She’ll keep your kids busy and tire them out in the process. Meredith would be a great companion for an active family and enjoys going for long walks.

There are so many lovely pets for you to pick from at area shelters and you may be surprised at the wide variety of healthy, attractive and gentle dogs available.

The situation is dire for many dogs. By adopting from a shelter, you’re not only saving a life, but you’re opening up a space for another needy animal.

For your meet and greet with some of the MCAS’s fabulous dogs, head over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours have changed. Now open on Mondays from noon until 4:30 p.m., Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 4:30 p.m., Thursday from noon to 4 p.m., Friday from noon – 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Adoption days are on Wednesday and Friday. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email the staff at [email protected] For more information about the dogs available, please check out their Facebook page.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters that are available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for and neuter/spay their canine and feline charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please reach out to volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates and information.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control Officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption. You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are currently several adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area. Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later on. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many pets are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations at this time.

Adopt don’t shop!