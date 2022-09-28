BROOKSVILLE — Oscar, who’s around 18 months old is just as sweet-tempered as he is handsome. His coloring is striking but his happy-go-lucky personality is what gets him noticed. He loves to play in water and walks well on a leash. Oscar would enjoy energetic days hiking in the woods or playing in a yard, then collapsing on the couch for quiet evenings watching TV with his new family.

Robbin Snapp, the Bracken County Animal Shelter Manager, describes Oscar as being “friendly and gets along good with other dogs.” This sweet boy is waiting to meet you and begin the next chapter of his fun-filled life.

If you’ve been dreaming about an adorable bulldog mix, look no further than the BCAS. Introducing Leslie.

“She walks well on a leash, loves kids, and can be picky about her dog friends, so would need to meet any dogs in the home to make sure they are compatible,” Snapp said.

Leslie is also house-trained and completely loveable. She’ll be a wonderful addition to most households. Snapp says Leslie has a sweet temperament and would fit in just as well with an active family as a more relaxed one. Leslie is versatile and cheerful.

Are you in the market for a smooth-haired border collie? If the answer is yes, then Robertson County Animal Shelter is the place for you. Titus isn’t your typical border collie either. He likes the finer things in life and would love to be an indoor pet with a loving family of his very own. This handsome young man is approximately forty pounds and 2 years old. He loves taking walks as much as he enjoys relaxing on his doggie bed. And did I mention that he has the cutest little stubby tail? Titus is depressed in the shelter and would love for you to stop by the RCAS to meet him. I have a feeling you’ll fall in love with this perfect border collie.

Local shelters are full and Julie Manning, a staff member from the Mason County Animal Shelter, recently said the MCAS was currently not taking any dogs and they have a waiting list for intakes.

There are so many lovely pets for you to pick from at area shelters and you may be surprised at the wide variety of healthy, attractive and gentle dogs available.

The situation is dire for many dogs. By adopting from a shelter, you’re not only saving a life, but you’re opening up a space for another needy animal.

For your meet and greet with some of the MCAS’s fabulous dogs, head over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and until 6 p.m. on Fridays. The facility is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements can be made for special visitation. The shelter’s phone number is 606-564-6067. You can also contact shelter staff at [email protected] for inquiries.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides information and pictures of Mason County Animal Shelter animals that are available for adoption. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their canine and feline charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please reach out to volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter a Mason County shelter or foster dog at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. Make a notation on your donation for it to go towards a shelter dog or you can direct your donation to foster dogs and cats.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control Officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for information about dogs available for adoption. You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter details. There are currently several adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area. Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet, will save you a lot of money and aggravation later on. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many pets are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations at this time.

Adopt don’t shop!