It’s been a while since I’ve written something, and I feel compelled this Christmas season to offer some thoughts. It’s been a difficult couple of years with the pandemic, now a powerful flu bug, and the whole thing of readjusting to what our “new” normal has become. We have once again come together as families and friends, with gatherings of both small and large groups, in public and in our homes. I must confess, I have missed the interaction with others the most.

Since I was a little tike, the Christmas holiday has been my favorite. My younger years were spent in California and the only snow we saw was when traveling into the mountains. Most Christmas mornings were spent playing outside in the “frigid” mid-60 degree temperatures. I remember the shock when we experienced the blizzards and extreme cold of the late 70’s, I had never seen that much snow or experienced that kind of cold. We didn’t go anywhere for over a week in January, unheard of in California. I got off subject a bit, sorry.

The traditions that surrounded Christmas as I was growing up were dependent upon where we were. We seldom traveled back to our hometown in Kentucky, but when we did it was packed with Christmas Eve at one grandma’s house and Christmas Day at the other. The kids would play with their toys while the adults played cards late into the evening. This tradition continued when we moved from California back to Kentucky in the early 70’s, with the location changing as we lost our grandparents one by one. As the kids got older and grandkids came along, those who were “allowed” to gather at the card table changed. Same game, different players. It was always dealer’s choice with nickels, dimes, and quarters exchanging hands. The big winner at the end of the night was often my mom, she seldom lost and would leave the rest of us empty handed. We never quite figured out how that happened, however it seemed to be that way every year.

Most years, our time there was followed by a trip to Western Kentucky to see my wife’s family. A late-night car ride to Elizabethtown where we would get a few hours of sleep at a local hotel before getting up early Christmas morning to complete the drive into Murray. Family and extended family, many who we’d see only a few times a year if we were lucky, would travel from all over the United States and gather for a few days. Christmas dinner was always served at 12:00pm sharp. We would take our normal seats; I was fortunate enough to get to sit beside my father-in-law, and depending on the size of the gathering, there would be a “kids” table set up for the younger siblings. There was always way too much food, and the desserts would be plentiful. My favorites were grandma’s pecan bars and my wife’s chocolate pecan pie. I was stuffed, however always found room for dessert. Cards seemed to dominate any free time that could be found, and Liverpool Rummy was the game of choice. They would spend hours playing and complaining how one was “beating up” on the other. Supper was served at 5:00pm sharp and looked suspiciously like Dinner. While all of us were stuffed from the midday meal, we managed to get through it. This was followed by another game of Liverpool Rummy. To this day, whenever my wife’s family gathers, they play this card game. I believe it reminds them of their father and his love for the game. Honestly, I believe he may have loved having his children all sitting around the table more than the game.

My father passed away 10 years ago this Christmas, on December 26, 2012. He’d had a rough year having been diagnosed with cancer, several surgeries, and more to come. We had a great holiday that year, he was particularly jolly having seen all the family and extended family. He’d spent Christmas Day watching old westerns with mom and eating leftovers from the night before. He went to bed happy, and never woke up. While it seems a bit sad, there’s a silver lining in it all, he didn’t have to go through any additional surgeries, and he was finally at peace. We tried to keep the traditions together, but from that time on they were never quite the same.

Over the six years that followed we would lose all our parents and with their passing came the passing of traditions. Today, we’ve made new traditions and the expectations of our children and grandchildren have changed. We try and celebrate a week early to allow them the time to be with their families. This has allowed us to go and see them if we wished, travel to see other relatives, or just take some time for ourselves and celebrate with friends locally. It’s our new tradition that seems less demanding and more relaxed than it used to be. Do I miss what used to be? You bet I do, however it has more to do with missing the people and less to do with the hustle and bustle of going from place to place.

I don’t know what your traditions are for the holidays, but I do hope it is surrounded by family and friends. No matter the size of the gathering we know there’s a special joy that comes from just being near our loved ones. Enjoy those close to you, take some time to talk with them, hug them, and share some love, it’s the greatest gift you can offer and it’s truly priceless. May the memories you make this Christmas Season be those that will last a lifetime.

From our family here at The Ledger Independent, we’d like to wish each of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!