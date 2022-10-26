Dear editor,

The most important race on the ballot this Fall is the race for Circuit Court Judge for Bracken, Fleming and Mason counties. It is an eight year term and can have a huge effect on the citizens.

As a former director of Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program, I am well acquainted with the two candidates. While both are good attorneys, I must support and endorse Jeff Schumacher for the office of Circuit Judge.

I worked closely with Jeff while he was serving as District Judge and I was impressed with his compassion and concern for the children CASA was serving.

He has by far the most experience of the two candidates and will run Circuit Court in the same fair, firm and efficient way he ran District Court. Jeff possesses the wisdom, knowledge of the law, and the willingness to listen to all who come before him before making a ruling.

While everyone in court wants to win their case, an honest/fair and good judge must be able to sort out all of the evidence and emotions and apply the law without regard to any other factors and Jeff has proven he has that ability.

If you want a judge who is knowledgeable, fair, firm and will make decisions in a timely manner then Jeff is your only choice in this election.

I urge everyone to vote Schumacher on Nov. 8.

Sincerely and God Bless,

Shanda Hamilton

Falls of Rough