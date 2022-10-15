Dear editor,

I am writing this letter in support of Meagan Brannon in the election for Kentucky Statehouse District 70. There is a saying “all politics is local” and I believe this is true, especially in this race. As a native of Bracken County I am so encouraged to see a young woman like Meagan offer her talent and dedication for the betterment of the community where she lives and works by running for this office.

Kentucky voters have always been independent thinkers who vote for the person running and not for a straight party ticket. Voters vote for the person they know. Those you see about town, those with whom you do business, the ones who face the same day to day challenges you face, the ones who do business with your small business and for those you see in church on Sunday, at PTA meetings, Rotary Club, basketball games and other school and community events.

I applaud the work Meagan has done in advocating for those without a voice, particularly those with special needs. She is also a small business owner, a military wife and mother. She recognizes families, business owners, farmers, veterans and the elderly have needs that also need attention. Meagan will be that voice and bring focus to your issues.

It is time for a fresh perspective and someone who is willing to listen and put in the work to advance the causes of residents in HD 70. Our founding fathers had the foresight to plan our representation in legislatures to be from citizen-legislators, not professional politicians. Meagan is an active, involved citizen and will be successful as your statehouse representative.

Be sure to cast your vote Nov. 8, for Meagan Brannon for Kentucky House District 70, a vote for the future.

Elizabeth Brown

Lexington, S.C.