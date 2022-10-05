Dear editor,

I am a criminal defense attorney who practices throughout the Eastern District of Kentucky and elsewhere.

I understand that questions have been raised about whether judicial candidate Delores Baker has experience working in the area of criminal law.

Ms. Baker has worked closely with me on two felony criminal cases. These cases involved felony charges of multiple types of narcotics and the unlawful possession of a firearm. She was an intelligent, insightful and effective advocate for our clients in each of these cases.

Ms. Baker has shadowed me in other felony cases and has generally demonstrated a keen interest in the area of criminal law. I have a high regard for her legal abilities.

Sincerely,

Patrick F. Nash

Lexington