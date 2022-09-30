Skip the vote

To the person who responded to my comment about Democrats staying home on voting day. If the right to abortion on demand is your sole reason to vote Democrat, stay home, my comment was only targeted at people that fit this criteria. I don’t think all Democrats are baby killers and didn’t say they were. You missed the point I was trying to make, I commented about several things affecting our country right now due to our current administration.

God doesn’t make mistakes

It is really weird that God only seems to know what he’s doing half the time. People say if a person is homosexual or queer as they called it back in my day, well God made them that way. Now God made a bunch of people and they don’t know if they’re men or women. It’s odd he would make a mistake like that.

Telling the other side

I’m commenting about the Mason County School Board meeting controversy. First of all the two board members who were absent were invited to the meeting and knew what was going on. Secondly, why were the three board members (present at the meeting) not invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new football field? There are two sides to every story, people need to dig a little to get all the information before taking sides.