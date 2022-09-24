The Ledger Independent welcomes letters to the editor in support of political candidates or ballot issues.

Letters should be limited to about 500 words and should be sent via email whenever possible. Handwritten letters must be legible.

Letters from candidates promoting their own candidacy will be limited to one letter per candidate.

Political letters should be sent to The Ledger Independent, 120 Limestone Street, Maysville, Ky. 41056 Attn: Editor; or emailed to [email protected]

Letters must reach the newspaper by Nov. 2, 2022, and will be published no later than Saturday, Nov. 5. No exceptions will be made.