In January of this year, Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told actress Bette Midler to “kiss” his dog’s “heinie.” He brought the adorable dog to his televised State of the State address. He lifted the English Bulldog up and turned her backside to the camera.

“Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there: Kiss her heinie,” Justice proclaimed, prompting huge applause and a standing ovation.

Being a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, WV, I laughed myself silly.

The spunky governor’s antic made the national news circuit. Watch the hilarious stunt on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvZIVRxo62o

Why did Gov. Justice do such a thing?

Midler called West Virginia “poor, illiterate and strung out” in a tweet targeting Democrat Senator Joe Manchin over not supporting President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

Thems fightin’ words! Folks in Appalachia are hard-working citizens – proud of their heritage.

Nonetheless, Midler apologized after sparking mass outrage for branding the entire state of West Virginia “poor, illiterate and strung out,” according to The New York Post.

However, Babydog is a proud MAGA and takes offense to being called “an enemy of the state” and a “semi-fascist” by Czar Biden’s rant and raves in his recent so-called speeches. Babydog thinks Biden is a bumbling babbler.

It’s time for Gov. Justice to take Babydog back to the WV Statehouse and address Czar Biden’s rude rhetoric about freedom-loving citizens. After all, Babydog is the Appalachian mascot for civil liberties. And whatever names you call me – you call the same names to my dog.

Better yet, every patriot needs to post a video of their freedom-loving dog’s bum – telling Biden what to do with his inflammatory speech about conservatives that love America and the U.S. Constitution.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator.