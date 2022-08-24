The left-winged radicals of the pressure campaign (aka, Joe Biden’s bullies) prodded and poked West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin until he caved and approved their climate crisis hoax demands – The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

In a recent commentary piece for the Western Journal, Matthew Holloway outlined an article from Bloomberg and gave play-by-play details of the hammering of an elected official by a frenzied mob obsessed with misusing power. Ding! When the bell rang, the climate cabal cheered and frolicked away into the night. [https://www.westernjournal.com/]

And the ring leader was none other than billionaire Bill Gates, the grand poohbah of the climate cultists. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer led the propaganda posse and corralled other big hitters.

The Bloomberg article described “an ad hoc group of quiet Manchin influencers” who began to focus their efforts: “Collin O’Mara, chief executive officer of the National Wildlife Federation, recruited economists to assuage Manchin’s concerns — including representatives from the University of Chicago and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Senator Chris Coons of Delaware brought in a heavyweight: former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.” [https://archive.ph/SNmwS#selection-4161.87-4161.166]

Holloway’s article continued, “Meanwhile, as reported widely, angry radical far-left extremists confronted Manchin in person at his home by kayaking to his houseboat. Manchin finally agreed to meet with the protestors after they threatened to continue coming directly to his home.”

And why didn’t Manchin call the police to arrest the trespassers? Why didn’t Manchin tell both Gates and Schumer to take an environmental hike up a tall mountain? Why did Manchin give in to political peer pressure and betray West Virginians?

Gates is so proud that he flouted how he turned up the pressure (aka, bullying) until Manchin caved. “I wouldn’t have wanted to be in his position,” Gates said. “The last six months have been challenging, even just getting in his car and trying to live a normal life.”

“The universe runs on the principle that one who can exert the most evil on other creatures runs the show.” ―Bangambiki Habyarimana

Wait, there’s more in the article: “But then the proverbial hammer dropped. Biden was vowing executive action to sidestep Congress and declare a “climate emergency” and Democrat Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico publicly questioned why Manchin was allowed to continue chairing the Senate Energy Committee.”

So, Team Biden pulled out the “climate emergency” card – and perhaps a climate lockdown for the entire USA. Hmmm. Politicking sure is a dirty game.

One has to wonder about other forms of manipulation and coercion not disclosed to the journalists or the public. We won’t know until Manchin retires and writes a book.

–

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator. Martin lives in the Tri-State area of OH, KY, WV.