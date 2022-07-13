(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Recently we had participants from Maysville Community & Technical College’s Career Craze summer camp for middle school-aged kids visit The Ledger Independent. They came to learn about all the different career options that are available in our industry and I challenged them to write an article about life as it’s seen through their eyes. Taylor took me up on the challenge and we are pleased to publish her article in today’s paper. There’s little doubt that she has a bright future ahead of her. I want to personally acknowledge and thank her for stepping up to do this and Gwyn Gallenstein, the CE/CS Coordinator at MCTC for putting the program together.)

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to be young again, especially with all that is going on in the world? Well let me tell you; times have changed and adults are wondering what it’s like to live in this modern era. Technology, the pandemic, the seriousness of sports, and social media are skyrocketing making it such a different world. I can tell you firsthand how it feels.

Starting off by what it really means to be young. Through a young person’s perspective the little things seem so big. We aren’t quite yet educated about the issues today, but we still have time to learn and grow into our own beliefs and ways of thinking. Constant worrying about global issues is all we young people see and it can be very scary. Drama in school between each other is our biggest concern with everyone choosing sides. We try to solve our problems by replicating adults and it never works till we talk it out and find a middle ground. So maybe that’s what adults should be doing.

Moving onto our most controversial development, technology. Technology can be a really powerful tool to use for educational and entertainment purposes. Kids just love spending hours playing video games and watching tv. While this all sounds nice, kids just aren’t as active and spending as much time outside as in the past. Instead of spending summers and weekends hanging outside with friends you can easily facetime or communicate through social media without having to take a step out of bed.

Thus bringing me to my next point, social media. It has promoted so much cyber bullying and negativity that it is all adults seem to see. Behind all the bad there is a lot of good that social media brings. It gives so many different ways for teens to express their creativity. Even though kids can be ruthless to their peers behind a screen there are accounts that show us how to overcome peer pressure, body shaming, and many other difficult topics. It’s also another way to spread news to everyone in a matter of seconds.

Moving on to the pandemic. It changed everyone’s lives, but there is no way that adults can truly understand how it affected daily life for us kids. Having to learn virtually was tough and a very different experience. I personally didn’t enjoy it. While there were perks like getting to sleep in and spending more time at home, for some kids they were getting poor grades. They didn’t have the motivation or the understanding of the topics to put in the work. Another aspect was the lack of socialization and interacting with other peers. This made depression rates rise high, especially in teens. Once we finally got back to school then we were stuck in masks and social distancing.

I’m a little biased because I personally enjoy school so you can probably guess that when we were fully back to normal I was beyond happy. I know I have mentioned quite a few downsides to being a kid in this time but really it’s not all that bad. I start my school days off by getting ready and going downstairs for breakfast. Once I arrive at school I go through my classes, work on projects with my friends, and study for upcoming tests. Lunch and recess are a little break from the work to interact with my friends and have a good time. I mean who can’t have a good time when food is involved? We also have the typical school drama that I try to stay out of but secretly it’s pretty entertaining because it’s just a bunch of kids being dramatic over something minor. Then I go to whatever sport I have, eat dinner, and go to bed.

Speaking of sports, they have become so big since most of you were in school. Everyone seems to take them so seriously but I’m just in it for the fun. I know Mason County has MANY great sports programs. I play three sports myself and I really enjoy it. I may not be the most coordinated kid in the world but hanging out with friends doing something I love is my reason for playing. I love cheer because it’s the one team sport I participate in. You can’t accomplish anything in cheer without working together. I also really love cheering at games because being involved in the school is so important to me. Another sport I play is golf. It is so fun to go out with my dad and play with the other girls. Lastly, track is a phenomenal program that is so organized. Our school has one of the only indoor facilities in our area and it is such a blessing. So as you can see sports affect my everyday life and most kids my age. If you aren’t playing a sport you are either hearing about it or watching the games.

This era is so different with technology, social media, sports becoming more intense, and going through a pandemic. So many new good things are happening along with some bad, but really being young is so much fun and regardless of what other kids may say, I enjoy being active and carefree.

Taylor Schroer is an incoming ninth grader at Mason County High School. She is on the golf, cheer, and track team at the school. “I love learning about history, reading murder mysteries, and spending time with my pets,” Taylor told us.