Dear editor,

Government overreach?

I think not, if you want to talk corporate subterfuge, we have a winner. I witnessed the most blatant attempt of corporate bait and switch last Friday in a full page ad in The Ledger Independent.

Already, a multi-national corporation is attempting to nullify six months of hard work by a group of volunteer citizens.

Local residents gathered together as the Maysville Mason County Planning and Zoning Commission worked tirelessly to hammer out an agreement to serve all of Mason County. That plan has been forwarded to the Mason County Fiscal Court and Maysville City Commission for approval, rejection, or modification. Why would either of these bodies entertain altering the work of our local Joint Planning and Zoning Commission?

Which is it, do we respect and trust the work of our own or that of a profit motivated corporation? A corporation fueled by our own government in the form of tax subsidies. I suspect this desire to limit setbacks by blaming government is nothing more than ruse designed to divide our community. Do not take the bait – research this plan to change Mason County forever. I am confident in making yourself knowledgeable you will understand the vital importance of maintaining a leash on the companies wishing to alter our home forever. In other words, the best interests of the people of Mason County will be left to corporate greed. Now who do you think whose best interest will be protected first?

The plight of our farmers is well documented, and we all understand the need for help, why can’t the same government help the family farm?

Do you think it is because the deep pockets on display in Friday’s Ledger by a corporate group is set to line the pockets of Washington politicians in this and the next election cycle?

Thank you for this opportunity,

Bob Tribby

May’s Lick