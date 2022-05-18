I am neither on the side of Republicans nor Democrats – I am on the side of civil liberties. And a current or future pandemic should never compromise the U.S. Constitution.

Of course, world leaders must communicate and cooperate on pandemics and healthcare crises that affect the globe, however democratic nations must never give up governing power to the World Health Organization (WHO) or the United Nations.

Why is President Biden spearheading an effort for America and other nations to adopt an amendment that usurps governing power over healthcare emergencies? And what constitutes a health emergency?

“On May 22-28, 2022, ultimate control over America’s healthcare system, and hence its national sovereignty, will be delivered for a vote to the World Health Organization’s governing legislative body, the World Health Assembly (WHA),” according to a recent article by Peter Breggin, MD, at the website https://www.americaoutloud.com/biden-handing-over-u-s-sovereignty-to-who/.

“Provisional agenda item 16.2” amends the WHO’s International Health Regulations and will be voted on by the WHO governing body, the World Health Assembly (WHA), on May 22-28, 2022; the 75th meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland. Why does WHO want the universal power to dictate their own policies on healthcare to rule worldwide?

The 20 nations, plus the European Union, listed by the U.S. as supporting the amendments:

Albania, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, India, Jamaica, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Peru, Republic of Korea, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States of America, Uruguay, Member States of the European Union (EU).

The European Union, a globalist organization, has been among the biggest backers of increasing WHO’s global power. The EU includes the following 27 Western nations: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

On the website for Brighteon, in a similar article, Breggin proclaims, “This is NOT about treaties or pandemics. This about the whole broad arena of “health emergencies.” The rules are being amended to break all existing restraints on WHO’s capacity to unilaterally interfere on an undefined whim into the affairs of sovereign nations throughout the world…The power to declare health emergencies is a potential tool to shame, intimidate, and dominate nations. It can be used to justify ostracism and economic or financial actions against the targeted nation by other nations aligned with WHO or who wish to harm and control the accused nation. Visit https://www.brighteon.com/190dbf4d-1a29-412b-9180-a87d2aa7d874.

The amendment will empower WHO Director General Tedros ( a Marxist activist and politician from Ethiopia installed by the Chinese Communist Party) to declare an arbitrary health emergency in any nation. What if a nation does not comply? Will Tedros send troops from the United Nations to arrest citizens in sovereign nations? Will the Biden administration step aside and allow civil liberties to be crushed by a WHO hammer?

“We the People” must speak up to protect the US Constitution. Sound the alarm by visiting the following website to send a letter to your state representatives: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?utm_source=substack&utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=web&s=r.

This is the second hill we die on. The first hill was the coronavirus vaccine mandates. The Biden administration is giving away our freedoms. And more will follow if we don’t speak out.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Follow her at Gab.com. She lives in southern Ohio.