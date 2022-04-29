The Kentucky General Assembly recently wrapped up its legislative session for 2022, with several positive results for cities; but there were glaring opportunities that were missed. Let’s start with the good. One measure that passed that is related to public safety is HB 414, which establishes the number of retired police officers a city may hire. The City of Maysville currently has two retired police officers, and with the passage of this bill, we could have a maximum of five. This bill is not a solution to the shortage of police officers and fire officers across the state, but it helps.

HB 453 allows City Commissions to go into closed session up to two times per year to discuss the City Manager’s performance evaluation. As a City Manager, this change should have been made years ago. Allowing for candid discussion in closed session regarding the City Manager’s performance evaluation benefits all parties and the City in general. This bill also allows city legislative bodies to go into closed session to discuss bids that have been received for projects or capital items. This codifies the same process that state agencies have been able to utilize. Granted, final approval of bids must be made in open session.

The semi-good, but not good enough: both Governor Beshear and the Senate allocated $2.1 million in the upcoming fiscal year for design improvements to the Simon Kenton Bridge. This is good, and it’s a positive start. The problem, is that during budget negotiations the State changed the allocation for construction funding from fiscal year ’24 to ’25. While one year may not seem like much, it is. We all know that this bridge is a life-line to the vitality of our downtown, and entire community as a whole, and the sooner it is stabilized, the better. Stabilization is very important, but even more crucial is creating a design/impediment for both ends of the bridge that keeps larger trucks from traversing it. These large trucks are the reason the bridge is in disrepair, and the City, County, nor State have the resources to constantly monitor the traffic. It’s going to take a design change to both ends that keeps these trucks from being able to actually turn onto the bridge. We are extremely fortunate for a city our size to have two bridges spanning the Ohio River, but we need the large trucks to utilize the Harsha Bridge instead of the Simon Kenton.

The missed opportunities. Tax modernization has been discussed in the General Assembly (GA) for well over a decade, if not longer. Our City essentially relies on three main sources of revenue: occupational/payroll tax, insurance premium tax, and property tax. HB 475 and its companion bill, 476, if passed, would have put a Constitutional Amendment (CA) on the November ballot that would have allowed the citizens of the Commonwealth to determine if the GA could make changes to local revenue options and the antiquated State tax code. I commend our House of Representatives for overwhelming passage of both bills, but for reasons I’m still scratching my head about, the Senate refused to take it up. It’s simple: put a CA on the ballot, let the citizens decide to allow the GA to discuss, let me repeat, discuss changes to state and local revenue options. Even if the CA was passed, the GA would have to pass legislation to modernize the tax code and allow cities to pass ordinances making changes to their respective revenue options. No new revenue stream could be added until all three of those processes occurred.

So what does that mean for the City of Maysville? It means that at least for the next three to four years, we will continue to rely on income based revenue streams, particularly the payroll tax. As a former 3rd Class city, Maysville does not have the option to institute a consumption based restaurant tax like some of the former 4th and 5th class cities such as Flemingsburg, Vanceburg, August, Brooksville and Mt. Olivet. If we are able to include the option of a consumption based restaurant tax, of up to 3%, we may not have to raise our current forms of taxation. Preliminary numbers from a few years ago showed the City would generate at a minimum almost $1 million in annual revenue from a 3% restaurant tax. This tax would be very similar to the one we all pay when we stay in a hotel: one paid by the consumer and not the business.

Local option sales tax. Currently, only the State of Kentucky has the authority to institute a sales tax. Several years ago, there was a proposal called Local Investment for Transformation, or LIFT. LIFT was proposed to allow local governments, whether it be cities and/or fiscal courts, to implement up to a 1% sales tax that would be utilized for a specific project. This tax and project would have to be approved by local voters, and once completed, the tax would sunset until such time another project came along. This is another form of consumption based taxation, but again, cannot be implemented until the GA acts.

Road-Aid funding. On average, our City receives around $180,000 per year in Municipal Road Aid money from the State. That’s not enough, and until recently, we typically spent double that amount to pave, patch, and seal our local roads. That meant approximately $180,000 would be taken from our general fund to cover the work that needed to be accomplished. The problem is two-fold: 1) the Kentucky state gas tax is the lowest of all surrounding states at $.26 2) the existing formula for allocating funds was initiated in the late 1940’s when Kentucky was more rural than urban. This is not a knock against my good co-workers at the Fiscal Court, but Kentucky is now 56% urban by population, and the vast majority of development is taking place in cities. In fact, 4/5 jobs in our state are located in cities. As we continue to grow our economy, we must be able to improve and grow our roadway infrastructure.

Now, I’m sure some will read this op-ed and say “well the City Manager wants to raise all of our taxes!” First, I don’t have the administrative authority to do that, and second, I don’t want to raise any taxes. The reality is that we need more options for revenue. We have infrastructure that needs updating and/or replaced (water and sewer) and we must invest in new technologies that provide the services our citizens and businesses need to succeed, such as broadband. Did you know that for our population of approximately 8,800 people, our City is just over 21 square miles in size? Compare that to the City of Paris which is around 10,000 in population, but has only 8 square miles to service. Let’s have the chance to ease the strain on the hard working citizens, and those that saved up to finally own their property and home or who have invested in a new business, by not having to raise existing taxes. We need consumption based options that give people a choice, in order to add to our revenue stream. Without those options, at some point, we may have to raise our current tax base.

I commend those managers and elected officials who came before me, and I commend the staff and elected officials that I have the pleasure of currently serving along-side. I’ve been fortunate to work here for almost 22 years, and I know first-hand the work that goes into crafting a budget, recruiting industry and jobs, creating amenities such as parks and trails, and being a fiscally responsible city. We are extremely fortunate to be in a sound financial position in our City, but we cannot rely on the status-quo nor think that what we have done in the past, or currently doing, can sustain the services we must provide. We have to continually evolve and have options.