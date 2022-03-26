The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recently reported an astounding statistic in their “Who’s Hiring” report: there are currently 90,000 open jobs in the Commonwealth. That’s not a misprint. If grouped, the open job “population” would hold a spot as our state’s 10th largest county. Imagine every resident of Campbell County as a job vacancy. The population of the entire Buffalo Trace region of Mason, Bracken, Lewis, Fleming, and Robertson counties comes in at just under 60,000. That’s the scope of the workforce puzzle we’re currently facing.

A portion of these jobs are highly-skilled and professional in nature (talenthubky.com). Engineers, physicians, educators, bankers, accountants, and others are needed now. And some by the thousands. But the vast majority of these positions are either part-time or entry-level, many in the sector of manufacturing.

In 2020, a manufacturing industry collaborative of Northeastern Kentucky (NEKY) businesses accepted the major task of studying workforce needs and using supply chain management techniques. The Talent Pipeline Management (TPM) workforce forecasting system asks companies to think strategically about the backgrounds and educational histories of their best employees, while also identifying future talent needs. Then, by marrying those data points, send aggregate projections to training providers, workforce development partners, and schools regarding workforce capacity and training needs.

Our NEKY TPM manufacturing collaborative confirmed our initial study assumption. Our region, and many others in Kentucky, are in desperate need of new manufacturing talent, especially in the Machine Operator (or similar) classification. Hundreds of jobs currently exist in the field and thousands are forecasted to be open by 2025.

So how does this already-challenging position we find ourselves in improve, given the bearish TPM regional forecast and positive momentum of Kentucky’s economy? There are at least a few things we should consider.

The Kentucky General Assembly has been in session since February and several pieces of legislation have been introduced related to resolving our workforce challenges. Kentucky House Bill 499, which would create The Employee Childcare Assistance Partnership, is certainly not the answer to all childcare challenges, but it is a start. The proposal, which has passed the House, was filed by Rep Samantha Heavrin and is modeled after a similar public-private partnership program in Florida. The ECAP, which encourages businesses to offer childcare assistance as a benefit by matching employer contributions with state dollars, has wide-ranging support from many local Chambers of Commerce, The Kentucky Association for Economic Development, The Kentucky Retail Federation, and major Kentucky employers like Toyota.

“No parent should have to choose between earning a living and proper care for their child, and that’s a reality many Kentucky parents are facing.” Heavrin said. Exactly.

Think of it like a 401(k), except setting aside money (and having a percentage of it matched by your employer) these dollars could be used for childcare expenses. Years of discussion regarding the childcare crisis has resulted in little policy change and many of the struggles parents have experienced for decades still exist. HB 499 won’t put these issues to bed, but it is a step in the right direction and a reasonable concession to working parents.

In order to improve Kentucky’s paltry 56% labor participation rate, which would be dead last in the US if not for our neighbor West Virginia, parents with children living at home must have the resources and tools necessary to incentivize gainful employment. Affordable access to quality childcare is at the top of that list.

HB 708, The Community Jobs Initiative, which is related to public assistance and benefits cliff issues, is of particular interest to businesses and those in workforce development. The bill, as currently constructed, would create a task force to help make the transition from public assistance to long-term, full-time employment less arduous. As envisioned, the “benefits cliff”, in essence, would cease to exist by transitioning to a “ramp” model. Most benefits would not simply disappear as soon as employment was gained. Alternatively, as time in the position and wages increased, public support would not totally vanish. Instead, subsidies would proportionally decrease as the individual’s financial status solidifies.

This would be a significantly positive step for individuals on the fence about accepting a job offer and for the business community desperate to recruit them. Participating in the workforce should always be more financially appealing than choosing to remain on the sidelines. This legislation would help to ensure that outcome. House Bill 708 passed the House with unanimous support and now moves to the Senate for consideration.

If HB 708 and 499 pass, as expected, thousands of Kentuckians who bowed out of the workforce over the past few years should find the support and assurance necessary to re-engage. This is a very positive step forward as our region, and our nation, learn how to navigate a post-pandemic world. And whether remote, hybrid, on campus, at the facility, or otherwise work will play a critical piece in helping us all recover well.

–

Jeremy Faulkner is the Director of Business Services for the Kentucky Career Centers of the Tenco Workforce Investment Area