“Now is a time when things are shifting. We’re going to — there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it,” Biden proclaimed at a meeting of the Business Roundtable lobbying organization.

What is the ‘New World Order’ and why has Joe Biden caused turbulence by using the conspiracy theory phrase? Is Biden revealing the truth about globalism?

Hmmm. For decades, mainstream media, the CIA, the FBI, and powerful politicians have declared that a new world order, the Illuminati, and the Bilderberg Group are nothing more than conspiracy theories spewed from mouths of looney tunes.

Is Biden playing Clue, the mystery boardgame, with the American people? Or was this just another example of his tongue not cooperating with his brain? Maybe he misread the cue cards.

Let’s break it down. And imagine the leaders of free countries in a sandbox setting opposite the leaders of communism. Yes, of course, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un, Ali Khamenei, and the other despots will automatically remove their narcissist fingers off the nuclear war button and give up their power. Then the world will drink soda pop, hold hands, and sing.

“COVID-19: The Great Reset” is a 2020 book by Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum Founder. He wrote, “A new world will emerge, the contours of which are for us to imagine and draw.”

I don’t know about you, but I will stick with America instead of a ‘New World Order.’

“What the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities,” wrote Klaus Schwab, 2019.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to be fused. Schwab and his students can fuse away, but leave the rest of us alone.

A new book by Peter Goodman, “Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World” reveals how the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, draws a curious blend of celebrities (Mick Jagger, Greta Thunberg, Matt Damon) as well as heads of state (Chinese President Xi Jinping, Bill Clinton, Prince Charles) and business titans (Bill Gates, Marc Benioff).

Read more at www.nypost.com.

“The New York Times’s Global Economics Correspondent masterfully reveals how billionaires’ systematic plunder of the world—brazenly accelerated during the pandemic—has transformed 21st-century life and dangerously destabilized democracy.” That’s how Goodman’s book is described.

Former President Donald Trump alluded to “the deep state” in one of his rants after the US House Impeachment debacle. “They’re not after me, they are after you.” Who is after us?

Explanations for Biden’s misspeak (or fact-speak) gushed into mainstream media. “Methinks that dost protest too much.”

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a child therapist, early literacy advocate, picture book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. She lives in southern Ohio.