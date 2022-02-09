Trying to decipher and understand what U.S. congress members really mean when they introduce legislation can be quite frustrating. So, I read it multiple times and use critical thinking skills; go to the fact-checkers, go to other sources like C-Span and mainstream newspapers. Then I drink more coffee and try to understand the meaning and the purpose. Then I massage my cranium to prevent a headache. Can you hear me sighing deeply? Argh. Next, I peruse www.govinfo.gov and explore The Calendar of the U.S. House of Representatives for 2/03/2022. Then I drink more coffee. And engage in tension-relieving breathing.

The crux of the matter is to fire Fauci and hire another director. And to investigate his actions for any wrongdoing by reading his emails.

The rest of my column shows the reader the official information that I examined. Whew.

Summary of H.R. 2316: This bill reduces the annual rate of pay of the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to $0. This reduction applies until there is a new director who is not Anthony Fauci, MD. In addition, the Government Accountability Office must audit digital correspondence, policy memoranda, and financial transactions of the Office of the Director of NIAID from October 1, 2019, through December 31, 2021.

The following bill was introduced on 4/01/2021 by House of Representatives:

H.R. 2316 (117th). Short Title: Fire Fauci Act, Full Title: To reduce the salary of the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to provide for an audit of the correspondence, financial statements, and policy memoranda within the Office of the Director during the COVID–19 outbreak, and for other purposes. Sponsors: Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) Committees, Committee on Energy and Commerce (Standing), United States Code Reference 42 U.S.C. 281.

Available online at the official US government website at www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/2316/all-info.

On 10/25/2021: Motion to Discharge Committee filed by Mrs. Greene (GA). Petition No: 117-7. (Discharge petition text with signatures.) Action By: House of Representatives. Motion to Discharge a Committee from the Consideration of a Bill. To the Clerk of the House of Representatives: Pursuant to clause 2 of rule XV, I, Marjorie Taylor Greene, move to discharge the Committee on Energy and Commerce from the consideration of the bill (H.R. 2316) entitled, a bill to reduce the salary of the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to provide for an audit of the correspondence, financial statements, and policy memoranda within the Office of the Director during the COVID-19 outbreak, and for other purposes, which was referred to said committee April 1st, 2021, in support of which motion the undersigned Members of the House of Representatives affix their signatures, to wit: Visit www.clerk.house.gov/DischargePetition/20211025?CongressNum=117.

Visit Greene’s website at www.greene.house.gov/fire-fauci-act. That lady has guts. Greene’s garners my applause for bringing Fauci to task.

The Fire Fauci Act is still pending.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a therapist, opinion-editorial columnist, and author. She lives in Ohio.