Another doctor exposes pandemic puffery

February 2, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0
Melissa Martin

The following is another eye-opening book about the pandemic propaganda by political powers. Read it before you criticize the content. Knowing opposing viewpoints is part of the critical thinking skills process.

Prior to reading Dr. Peter Breggin’s book, I watched an interview on the internet. He presented as a kindly grandfather personality: pleasant, soft voice, caring words.

His book is a bestseller that has sold more than 62,000 copies within the first three months of its official publication on September 30, 2021. It has more than 1,000 references and 651 pages, including a lengthy chronology of events and an extensive index.

COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, a 2021 book by Peter Breggin, “discloses for the first time the actual blueprint and master plan that that was ten years in the making by global predators before the pandemic: a plan to reorganize the world in the name of public health. Billionaires, government agencies, giant funds, and major industries collaborated years ahead of time to lay the groundwork for what would become Operation Warp Speed and the Great Reset in 2020.” His book names individuals and groups.

Dr. Breggin is a physician with 70 scientiﬁc articles and 20 medical texts and popular books. He graduated from Harvard College with Honors and his psychiatric training included a Teaching Fellowship at Harvard Medical School. He is among the world’s most experienced medical experts in landmark legal cases in psychiatry and neurosurgery, and now in COVID-19. Visit www.breggin.com.

He investigated and reported that global predators distributed mRNA and DNA vaccines that killed lab animals and now humans; collaborated with the Chinese making pandemic viruses and bioweapons; and hide the origin of SARS-CoV-2 in the Wuhan Institute.

Peter McCullough MD MPH, Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD, Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD, Robert Kennedy Jr., and Paul Alexander PhD., endorse Dr. Breggin’s book.

The book concludes with chapters about what must done to stop the avalanche of totalitarianism disguised as public health measures to manage COVID-19.

The more the government says not to read certain books, articles, or websites, the more we need to read and arm ourselves with knowledge. And tell others. The more the government vilifies another epidemiologist, physician, or health professional, the more we need to find out why. When the government attacks a person’s character instead of the message, we need to be curious and examine both sides.

Folks, question whatever the government tells you not read. Books that expose the global elitists plan may soon be banned if Americans do not peaceably take a stand for freedom of speech and civil liberties.

“Censorship is certainly not the answer to controversial material and is inconsistent with our most basic constitutional values.” – Kimberle Williams Crenshaw

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a therapist, opinion-editorial columnist, and author. She lives in Ohio.

