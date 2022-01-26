Fauci and FaceBook, a marriage made in Hades

Warning: satire ahead. Or have sarcastic opinion-editorials been banned?
The superstars of censorship – together in one place. Anthony Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg.
Visit Facebook to watch their puffery program where they pretend to care about human lives as both converse about COVID-19 to a bamboozled bunch of beings – that actually believe the Batman and Robin of an ultra-universe are here to save the day. Folks, can you not see through their smokescreen? Any leader that threatens, bullies, and punishes citizens for examining opposite viewpoints is hiding a mammoth deception, especially a country formed on the foundation of liberty and justice for all.
“A clip shared widely online of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), discussing vaccines with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dates to March 2020 and pre-dates COVID-19 vaccine rollouts by many months,” reports Reuters Fact Check.
If you don’t properly write and cite in articles about Mark and Tony, the fact-checking squad, subsidized by the political Grand Poo-bah, will be knocking on your door. They’ll be dressed like Webster dictionaries to draw attention away from themselves.
But, how can two narcissists be in the same room without trying to steal the spotlight? The two megalomaniacs probably flipped a coin. The producers removed the annihilation toys before filming. You know how boys fight over toys of mass democracy destruction.
FaceBook has rebranded as Meta. What’s Fauci’s new name? Myriad Americans could provide a list of other names for the spin master of disaster. Fraudulent Fauci, Phony Tony, Dr. Vax Attack. Did the pals trade portfolios? Compare their gold piles to the riches of Scrooge McDuck? Compare propaganda plans? A mad scientist and an evil genius – a diabolical duo. Made more dangerous when mainstream media is in their back pocket – and front pocket.
After an extravagant lunch, the pompous pair texted the check to Joe Biden. “Let them eat cake!” Joe tweeted as he stuffed the bill in the taxpayer outbox. Peeper, Creeper, Sleeper; Biden cannot decide on his new pet name. But he wants to be in the name-change club. Argh. A brawl will brew over who gets to be kingpin of the cupcakes. The Secret Society of the Unvaccinated Who Fibbed About Being Vaccinated; a long title for a league of elitists. Bill Gates talks ad nauseam about how to depopulate the planet, so he’s not invited. Plus, nobody likes his plant protein hors d’oeuvre. Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, demands his chair is seated next to a statue of himself. The shadow members are left off the party invitations because they don’t exist – or do they? Hmm.
The group’s new theme song – I wrote it myself. “Here we come to save the day. We’ll vax you and tax you. We’ll lie to you and spy on you. More jabs. More stabs. Big Pharma is your karma. Big Pharma owns your momma. We’ll steal your health and your wealth. We’ll burn the Constitution because that’s our solution.” Sang to the tune of “When a Problem Comes Along, You Must Whip It.”
How long will this marriage of convenience last between Fauci and Facebook? At least until the Great Reset, let’s assume. Or until it’s proven who has the bigger gonads.
Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a therapist, an opinion-editorial columnist and author. She lives in Ohio.