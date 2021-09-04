Celebrating Labor Day

On Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, America held its first Labor Day celebration. In 1894, then-President Grover Cleveland officially made Labor Day a national holiday. Since then, America has recognized the first Monday in September to celebrate the people who keep our economy moving and society strong – American workers.
The challenges of 2020 and 2021 have strengthened our appreciation for those who make up our workforce. Healthcare professionals and first responders remain on the frontlines, serving our communities and keeping us safe and healthy. Teachers are continuing to adapt to provide our children with the best quality of education possible. Our state and national economy–and all the laborers who keep it moving–work daily to keep shelves stocked, infrastructure up to par, and so much more.
As we reflect on Labor Day, the legislature is gearing up in anticipation of a special session expected to be called by the Governor. After a long and strenuous 18 months of the executive branch having sole hands on the wheel of COVID-19 mitigation, a recent ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court has finally ensured duly elected representatives in the legislature a rightful seat at the table to discuss the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic.
With this new legislative authority and a special session looming, the Kentucky General Assembly has started having deliberative policy discussions through interim joint committees. Measures are being considered to address several areas of need for the Commonwealth, while mitigating how the virus affects our state. One of the numerous issues expected to be discussed during the special session concerns laborers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.
Medical professionals epitomize those in our workforce that we appreciate this Labor Day. None are more essential at this moment than those who are administering vaccinations and providing treatment to those who are ill. Currently, we see reports nationwide of limited bed space capacity and critical staffing shortages within our hospitals.
As the Delta Variant surges and nurses are being spread thin, other states, such as Montana, are offering pay incentives to attract nurses to their state. This crisis should have been a higher priority of the executive branch throughout the state’s response to COVID-19, a key topic of daily briefings and discussions. The goal was always to flatten the curve of cases and hospitalizations to avoid our hospitals reaching patient capacity. Measures to ensure an adequate workforce, and their benefits, are fundamental to that goal. Expect lawmakers to give proper attention to this issue during the called special session.
In this case, you can also expect to see less broad and blanketed mandates; instead, a more targeted approach. The distant voice of government officials or unelected bureaucrats has nearly exhausted their effectiveness in promoting COVID-19 mitigation measures. The 138 members of the Kentucky General Assembly consist of creative minds. Most importantly, each is uniquely familiar with the local trusted voices and unique needs of the districts they represent. A new approach is necessary, and lawmakers are prepared to partner in the state’s efforts to take on the challenges we face. We all have a productive role to play.
To Kentucky workers, no matter your field of expertise or practice, we thank you for being an active participant in keeping our economy moving. Your service and dedication to your community and fellow citizens are especially appreciated during these unprecedented times.
We celebrate you and your hard work. Please enjoy a safe and healthy Labor Day. God Bless.