Would you ever know if law enforcement, judges, prosecutors didn’t pay their county taxes?

April 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0

You wouldn’t, so here’s hoping Governor Beshear vetoes this ‘disastrous’ Senate Bill 48; makes House Bill 312 minor league

David Thompson Kentucky Press Association

It’s about this time each year, county clerks start the process of publishing a list of delinquent taxpayers in the local newspaper. It’s required by law with a 1/2 page notification the week prior that the list is going to be published in that newspaper and a time frame for delinquent taxpayers to ante up or see their name in the paper.

Then the next week, the list is published with the name, address and amount of taxes owed by the individual.

So let’s say Senate Bill 48 becomes law. It was approved by both chambers in an amended form from its original language and while it’s on the Governor’s desk, here’s hoping it will be vetoed. And if he does, it will be back in January 2022 and there will be a lot of push to get it approved and then if it’s vetoed, override that action by the Governor and make it law.

But no one seems to recognize the completeness of what that law could keep from the public. And I certainly don’t know all the scenarios of what might not be available.

But I do know what name, address and financial information means. And guess what SB 48 in its final form would have prevented? Name, address and any financial information related to a law enforcement officer, prosecutor, attorney, even a blood relative of one of those.

So if a police officer, judge, prosecutor or other covered by the law doesn’t want to pay his/her county taxes, who’s to know? The clerk won’t be able to include that identifying information in the list of delinquent taxpayers so it’s us, the real law abiding citizens, who won’t have an idea the police chief or the circuit judge or the second cousin twice removed doesn’t pay up.

Trending Recipes