Solar energy in Mason County

With several companies proposing Solar Energy Systems projects in Mason County, and due to a surge of related interest and concern, Planning and Zoning Administrator George Larger has evaluated the current potential for Solar Energy Systems development in Mason County based on the Maysville/Mason County Land Use Management Ordinance (“zoning ordinance”).
When land uses are unclassified in the zoning ordinance, Larger is empowered in his capacity as administrative official for the Mason County Joint Planning Commission to determine in which category an unclassified use shall be classified pursuant to Section 406.61. He considers solar energy systems to fall within the industrial land use category; land uses within the industrial category are largely prohibited on non-industrial land.
Furthermore, because of its similarities to the existing wind energy conversion systems land use in the industrial land use category, the development of which is possible only on land zoned I-3 Rural Industrial, Larger also considers the development of solar energy systems land uses to be possible only on land zoned I-3.
During the legally-mandated process for further consideration of this matter, which could lead to amendments to the zoning ordinance, the Mason County Joint Planning Commission would solicit comments from interested persons by conducting a public hearing in order to take into consideration all testimony; it would do so while making accommodations for COVID-19 restrictions.
Until such time as the Mason County Joint Planning Commission makes its recommendations to the city and county governments for consideration of zoning ordinance amendments, and until such time that both entities adopt such recommendations, the development of solar energy systems facilities is limited in Mason County as previously described.