Immunity and mask: Follow the science

When it comes to the issues of immunity and wearing masks, I say follow the science. Studies have been showing robust immunity following infection for months now, and the most recent studies continue to support that fact.
Just look at a recently published study in the peer-reviewed journal Science, entitled “Immunological memory to SARS-CoV-2 assessed for up to 8 months after infection,” which states that “substantial immune memory is generated after COVID-19, involving all four major types of immune memory.”
These results are similar to the findings of studies reported on by The New York Times and Forbes in November, and they all conclude that those who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection will likely have immunity for an extended period of time.
That news came as no surprise to those like myself with a medical background. The Times article notes that a Yale immunologist “said she was not surprised that the body mounts a long-lasting response because ‘that’s what is supposed to happen.’”
Some counter that we do not know how long natural immunity lasts, but we also don’t know how long the immunity from vaccines will last. We do know that previous infection or vaccines greatly reduce your ability to get or transmit COVID thus reducing the risk from COVID to such a level that individuals in a free society might logically choose to discontinue mask wearing.
Speaking of mask wearing, did you know that cloth masks don’t really work? Just follow the science. According to the only published randomized clinical study of cloth masks, which I have highlighted repeatedly, cloth masks allow for 97% penetration of particles and a higher infection rate than the control!
Additionally, there have been NO reported cases of someone being infected by a person who has been vaccinated or by a person who has been previously infected. And, as recently written in the British Medical Journal, there have only been 31 recorded confirmed cases of COVID19 reinfection worldwide. Thus natural immunity protects from re-infection as well as or better than the vaccines (which is not an argument against vaccines but simply a statement of fact).
In the history of vaccination, those inoculated have been presumed not to spread the disease. It is exceedingly strange, that ‘doubting Thomases’ now temper their enthusiasm for vaccines with “Oh, we just don’t know. Sure, you’re immune but we can’t be certain you can’t still harbor the disease.”
Doesn’t anyone think that maybe, just maybe, the admonition to continue wearing masks is more about forcing everyone to wear masks because the uninoculated might quit wearing masks when they see those with immunity quitting?
The argument is similar to Dr. Fauci’s deceit in the spring. He felt masks would help but he feared not having enough masks for health workers so he lied and said masks don’t work. He then lied about what percent of the public needed to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
Like most elites, he justifies his dissembling by explaining that he’s trying to shape human behavior. Likewise, his argument for people with immunity to continue wearing masks is not based on science but on fear that it will prompt the rest of the public to quit wearing masks. Like so many ‘Fauci-isms,’ he lies to us for our own good, or so he believes.
In a free society each individual assesses their own risks and modifies their behavior accordingly. While vaccinations and previous infections do not take the risk to zero, the immunity they induce does take risk to a level so low that rational individuals should be able to make their own judgements on whether they wish to continue using a mask.