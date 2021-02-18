Estill serves his community admirably

Dear editor,
I recently retired as executive director of the Kentucky County Attorneys Association. A position I was privileged to hold for more than a decade. Prior to assuming that position, I had twice been elected Powell County Judge Executive and also served as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.
During my time in all these posts, I worked with many dedicated men and women serving their communities. I have also witnessed a few who were not well suited for the public trust they possessed. Working with County Attorneys this past decade, I have first-hand, up-close, professional experience with their unique and enormous responsibilities.
I felt compelled to send this letter to voice my thoughts on John Estill. The residents of Mason County are fortunate to have a man of his stature serving as County Attorney. Throughout his career, John has demonstrated his concern for public safety and has served as an example of what it means to be a firm, fair and even-handed prosecutor.
This has earned John the well-deserved respect of his colleagues across Kentucky and they have elected John to serve in several leadership positions within the Kentucky County Attorneys Association. In addition to being past President, John has served multiple terms on the KCAA Executive Board. Over the years, John has championed funding programs that serve working families and advocated for initiatives that make our communities safer places to live and work.
In Frankfort, John has provided his time, wisdom and leadership on criminal justice, legislative and policy issues.
When it comes to serving his community and state, John Estill is one of the most unselfish and dedicated public officials I know. As I leave public service, I want to say it has truly been a highpoint in my career to have had this opportunity of working with John. I am optimistic that he will continue to serve admirably and provide strong leadership for the people of Mason County and the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Bill Patrick
Lexington