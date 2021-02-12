General Assembly overrides governor’s veto

Another year and another Thanksgiving is upon us. However, this one is going to be much different than those of years past.

I love Thanksgiving because it’s the “official” start of the holiday season. Thanksgiving is all about family, food, and fun. We have traditionally spent it with some members of our extended family, there’s always plenty of food for both mid-day and night meals, and there’s all kinds of football on the television. Our family gatherings have consisted of two tables of people, one for the adults and one for the kids, and anywhere from 10 to 15 people from several different households. With the passing of our parents, those gatherings have become smaller but no less meaningful.

The first meal was always served somewhere around the noonish hour. It began with a prayer and then a circling of the table, starting with the oldest present, carefully selecting the appropriate helping of food. Followed by seconds, being careful to not eat too much because there was dessert. I’m not a traditional pumpkin pie guy, but it was there. Pecan pie with whipped cream or the decadent chocolate pie was what I set my sights on. A small piece of each please. Thoroughly stuffed we retire to the couch for football and a nap. Others would head to the dining room table for a game of Liverpool Rummy, a tradition that happens regardless of when we gather.

It wasn’t too long before Five O’clock would rear its ugly head, I’d always look at my wife and say, “Didn’t we just finish eating?” and a repeat of the noon hour would ensue. Followed by football and more Liverpool Rummy. I would sleep very well with a very full stomach.

Much has changed, and this year it will change again. We will be spending it without any family present, it’s looking like it will be just the two of us. Perhaps we’ll try a zoom call but it’s somehow just not the same. We want to do the right thing and stay safe, without the possibility of potentially exposing ourselves or others to the virus. It’s not an easy decision and we didn’t make it without some trepidation, but we believe it’s important to do whatever is necessary for us to stay safe.

Whether you make the same decision or not, it’s not for me to pass judgment. You have to do what you feel is best for your family situation. I hope that whatever decision you make it’s the right one and while this year may be different, there will be other holidays to follow as this will pass.

Yes, this Thanksgiving will be much different than any I’ve experienced in my life. I’m sure the same will be true for many of you. Maybe this is the year that we all just take a moment to pick up the phone and call some we haven’t spoken to in a while. Perhaps your effort will be just the “thing” that person or family needed during this difficult time. A kind word or short conversation can be a true spirit-lifting deed.

While we won’t be gathering with our extended family this year, they are still fully present in our hearts and minds. We have much to be thankful for despite all that’s going on, and I choose to focus on that this year with my eyes upon better times that are to come.

I would like to wish your family a Happy Thanksgiving from my family and the family here at The Ledger Independent. We appreciate your continued support as we navigate the waters of these uncertain times. You are our greatest asset and it’s not lost on us that you could choose to spend your money elsewhere. Many blessings to you and yours…