General Assembly overrides governor’s veto

February 12, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0

The Kentucky General Assembly returned for part two of the 2021 Legislative Session. There was no shortage of activity, and my colleagues and I have been busy working for the people of the Commonwealth.

One of the first tasks before us this week was overriding the Governor’s vetoes of six pieces of legislation we passed in January. The legislation vetoed included bills that protect the unborn, better defined legislative and executive branch powers, and help Kentuckians deal with the COVID pandemic.

As a co-equal branch of government, we are constitutionally tasked with making laws. While the Governor has the authority to veto the bills we promulgate, the legislature is ultimately responsible for making law. We decided to exercise that authority.

The House and Senate delivered the bills to the Secretary of State. Most are now law because they all contained emergency clauses making them effective immediately.

However, the Governor filed suit challenging three of the bills within minutes of our vote to override his vetoes. HB 1, SB 1, and SB 2 are tied up in court. I am not surprised but disappointed.

HB 1 provides direction to help businesses, schools, nonprofits, and other organizations to remain safely open throughout the rest of this pandemic. It gives employers some relief in making their unemployment insurance payments. The measure also includes a provision that ensures visitation opportunities for those in long-term care and children in state custody.

SB 1 balances the need for Kentucky to act quickly in an emergency by ensuring that a governor does not overstep his or her authority and attempt to legislate through executive orders. SB 2 prevents the executive branch – including unelected appointees – from using the regulatory process to make laws.

I want to share again how seriously I take the privilege of serving this district. I hope you will not hesitate to reach out to me to share your thoughts on the issues coming before us in Frankfort.

Trending Recipes