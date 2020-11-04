Kentucky ranks high in farming, manufacturing

November 4, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0
State Rep. John Sims Jr.

Every few weeks, it seems, a magazine or website comes out with a list ranking the states in a particular area. Although this information may shed light on whatever category is being measured, it doesn’t really illuminate the bigger picture.

There is an annual publication, however, that gives us much more to see. “State Rankings,” as it’s called, certainly lives up to its name, because that’s all it is: more than 500 50-state rankings in subjects ranging from agriculture and the economy to the weather.

Two areas where Kentucky excels are farming and manufacturing.

Only five states, for example, have more than our 75,100 farms. These farms’ average size, 172 acres, is on the low end among the states – our number is less than a tenth as large as first-place Wyoming’s – yet our farms are nevertheless among the nation’s leaders in a diverse array of crops and livestock.

Our more than 300 million chickens place us seventh in poultry, and the 1.4 billion eggs many of them lay annually put us 21st. We’re 14th in cattle, soybeans and corn and 17th in hogs and pigs and wheat.

In manufacturing, only four states have a higher percentage of workers in this industry, while just nine states have production employees putting in a longer workweek.

Some of the categories in “State Rankings” are beyond our ability to change. For example, we’re 37th in geographic size – putting us, interestingly enough, between Tennessee and Indiana – and are 27th when measuring our highest point above sea level and 31st when measuring our lowest.

There are, as I mentioned, many other statistics, and while they may not tell our full story, they do give us a lot of information to consider as we strive to make the commonwealth an even better place to live and work.

