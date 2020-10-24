Kentucky’s history worth celebrating

October 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion
State Rep. John Sims Jr.

Each fall, Kentucky joins the rest of the nation in celebrating several aspects of our diverse history, with September dedicated to archaeology, October focused on historical archives and November spotlighting Native Americans.

The commonwealth has made considerable contributions in all three areas. In fact, we made a significant mark thousands of years before we even became a state, given that archaeologists say that the Red River Gorge in Eastern Kentucky is among the first places in North and South America where our earliest settlers began cultivating plants for food.

Another well-known archaeological spot is our region’s Big Bone Lick, which is home to the country’s first large-bone fossil discovery. Thomas Jefferson was especially fascinated by the bones of such animals as mastodons and giant sloths, and he even had some delivered to his home for display.

In much more recent times, we’ve come up with a large roster of historical places to visit. There are 42,000 officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places and we’re also home to 32 National Historic Landmarks, which include Shakertown, Fort Boonesborough and the Dr. Ephraim McDowell House in Danville, which pays tribute to his pioneering role as an abdominal surgeon more than 200 years ago.

Just last week, we became home to the National Park Service’s newest monument with the dedication of the Mill Springs Battlefield in Pulaski County. That Civil War-era battle is considered the Union Army’s first significant victory.

If you would like to learn more about our past, the Kentucky Historical Society’s Explore KY History smart phone app/website highlights hundreds of places. More than 100,000 people used the app last year alone, and many undoubtedly took advantage of its “tours,” which link sites focused on such people, things and events as the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln and bourbon.

I encourage you to learn more about our past through the historical society’s app and, when possible, by visiting our museums and those places across the commonwealth where history truly comes alive. You won’t regret it.

