An ounce of prevention

October 3, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0
State Rep. John Sims Jr.

When it comes to staying healthy, a good diet and exercise may be at the top of the list, but maintaining strong teeth and gums isn’t far behind.

That’s because there is growing evidence that the benefits extend well beyond our smile. Studies show it also could be a factor in reducing rates of heart disease, cancer, pneumonia and. for women, premature birth.

For Kentucky, the status of our oral health is mixed. On the positive side, no state has a higher percentage of people drinking fluoridated water, and America’s Health Rankings says we are 24th among the states when counting the number of dentists per 100,000 people. Nine out of 10 Kentucky children have dental insurance.

On the down side, more than 40 percent of our 2,400 dentists are based in just two counties, Jefferson and Fayette, and some rural communities have only one dentist while others have none.

In an attempt to over these and other challenges, the commonwealth has long promoted good oral health. We were the third state to have a comprehensive public dental health program when we established ours in 1928, for example, and communities here began fluoridating their water just six years after Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first nationally in 1945. In fact, Maysville was at the forefront here in Kentucky.

There is no doubt that we need to do more to help Kentuckians young and old alike have healthy teeth and gums. When it comes to good oral health, it is best to live by Benjamin Franklin’s advice: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

