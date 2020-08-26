Even with ag bounty, many go hungry

State Rep. John Sims Jr.

For a state as agriculturally diverse as Kentucky – farmers grow or raise 10 different food commodities that individually bring in at least $100 million a year – hunger regrettably remains a tall hurdle for us to overcome. That challenge became even tougher with the arrival of COVID-19, although there are areas where real progress is being made.

According to a presentation last week to a legislative committee by Feeding Kentucky, more than 270,000 Kentuckians did not have enough to eat in late July, and that number could increase by 40 percent or more over the next year because of the pandemic.

There is quite a lot of work being done, however, to bring these numbers down. Our schools, for example, deserve considerable credit for providing meals remotely to their students since March, and Feeding Kentucky’s executive director told legislators last week that food banks have understandably seen a spike in demand.

This organization serves all 120 counties through a network of more than 800 locations, and last year, they distributed nearly 100 million pounds of groceries to families in need, enough to supplement 79 million meals. This year’s numbers will undoubtedly be much higher.

In 2011, the General Assembly created Farms to Food Banks to give these families better access to fresh produce. Over its lifetime, this program has provided 21 million pounds of fruits and vegetables for 35 million meals while paying 1,000 Kentucky farmers a combined $4.2 million.

These and other efforts are positive examples of how we are tackling hunger, but there is still a lot of work to be done – and that work will still be there even after the pandemic is over.

If you or someone you know is hungry, please don’t hesitate to contact me. Other legislators and I have a staff that can help families facing challenges like these.

