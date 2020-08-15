In the lead on women’s rights

August 15, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0
State Rep. John Sims Jr.

This month, our nation is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the U.S. Constitution’s 19th Amendment, a civil rights milestone that guaranteed women the right to vote.

The last major step of that decades-long journey arrived on August 18, 1920, in Nashville, where Tennessee’s legislature became the 36th and final state needed to make the Amendment the law of the land.

In the years before and after that date, Kentucky played a sizable role in the women’s suffrage movement. Our General Assembly, for example, voted for the 19th Amendment on the very first day it met in January 1920, and it later adopted a law to ensure women in the commonwealth would be able to vote in that year’s presidential election should the ratification process not be complete by then.

Long before that time, back in 1838, Kentucky became the second state in the nation to grant at least some voting rights for women. New Jersey was first – its constitution made it possible for women to vote starting in 1776 – but that state rescinded the right in 1807. In Kentucky’s case, the only women who could vote were those who owned property and were single, and they were limited just to school-related elections.

Last week, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced that the Capitol would become home to the first statue of a woman. It will portray Nettie Depp, a leading educator in southcentral Kentucky in the early 1900s. Her statue will be dedicated on the west side of the state Capitol a year from now.

There is a growing movement to have another woman represented in the Capitol, now that the statue of Jefferson Davis has been removed from the Rotunda. Earlier this summer, the women of the House Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Governor Beshear requesting he make that goal a reality.