Drug abuse among biggest issues

August 8, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0
State Rep. John Sims Jr.

When looking at Kentucky’s challenges, none looms larger than illegal drug use. It has taken away so many of our loved ones, torn families apart, filled up our jails, undercut our workforce and put a significant strain on government budgets.

Kentucky, unfortunately, has been ground zero in this epidemic, with few if any states seeing the damage we have over the past two decades. From methamphetamine and pill mills to synthetic drugs, heroin and now fentanyl, it seems that we when we begin making progress on one front, the battlefield invariably changes.

State and local officials, law enforcement and our healthcare professionals have worked together over the years to bring these numbers down, and there have been some enduring successes along the way.

In the mid-2000s, for example, we were the first state in the nation to put prescription-drug monitoring online, which has made it much easier to track and then stop this type of abuse.

In 2015, the General Assembly enacted a multi-pronged law focused on heroin, a measure that significantly stiffened penalties for traffickers and provided tens of millions of dollars to fund an array of initiatives.

The most recent report from the Office of Drug Control Policy shows that the number of overdose deaths of Kentuckians dropped 15 percent from 2017 to 2018. While that’s certainly a positive trend, the number was still 40 percent higher than the traffic fatalities that year.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance abuse issue, help is available. You can call, toll-free, 1-833-859-4357 to speak with a specialist about treatment options and what resources may be available. You can also get more information from www.findhelpnowky.org, or through our local and regional healthcare providers and substance abuse treatment centers.

Our state has accomplished a great deal in this ongoing struggle, but there is still much to do. The more success we have, though, the more lives we save and the more every single Kentuckian benefits. That’s a goal certainly worth fighting for.