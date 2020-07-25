Task force studies utility delinquents

State Rep. John Sims Jr.

For most issues the General Assembly studies in-depth, the normal committee process can handle the workload. Many years, however, legislators supplement this effort by creating task forces that spend months reviewing a specific matter before recommending changes.

In 2017, for example, one such group laid the foundation for 2018’s House Bill 1, which made significant improvements to Kentucky’s adoption and foster care policies. Another group did something similar for 2019’s far-reaching school-safety law.

In 2020, legislators have not one but eight different task forces, several of which have already begun to meet. One of the more prominent is studying Kentucky’s public water and wastewater systems. It actually began this work last year, and a primary focus then centered on how the state should respond to utilities that keep their rates artificially low and then struggle to provide basic services.

This year, the task force spent its meeting last week learning more about how utilities are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Public Service Commission, Kentucky and more than two dozen other states passed emergency measures blocking service disconnections for non-payment while a state of emergency is still in effect. Some states, but not Kentucky, have begun to lift those moratoriums.

A PSC survey of utilities indicated that there has not been a significant increase in non-paying customers; those behind in their payments, though, are seeing what they owe climb.

Another task force meeting this year will review jail and corrections reforms. This will build on years of work designed to bring down prison numbers while maintaining public safety. Kentucky historically has had one of the lowest violent-crime rates among the states, but our prison population outpaces the national average because of drug-related crimes.

If you would like to learn more about these and other task forces and who serves on them, please visit the General Assembly’s website at legislature.ky.gov/. Under the heading “Committees,” choose “Special Committees.”