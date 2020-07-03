Times do not diminish the 4th

July 3, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion
State Rep. John Sims Jr.

Independence Day may not be the oldest holiday originating in our country – Thanksgiving holds that title – but no other day defines the United States better than the Fourth of July. It was on that day, 244 years ago this Saturday, that we declared to the world we were going to govern ourselves.

Not everyone thought the Fourth would be remembered as prominently as it is now. Founding Father John Adams believed July 2, 1776, was more important, since that was the day the Second Continental Congress actually voted to break away from Great Britain. The Fourth was when the Declaration of Independence was adopted.

Although the world has changed in countless ways since those early days in our country’s history, the core values that bind that era to ours remain very much the same.

Kentucky, of course, was not one of the 13 original colonies, but as part of Virginia, it did have a part to play in our country’s early years. To begin with, there were several skirmishes here during the Revolutionary War, including one of the last: The Battle of Blue Licks here in our corner of the state.

It was during another major conflict — World War II — that President Franklin Roosevelt gave a stirring speech reminding us what the Fourth of July meant to those fighting to establish our country.

“To the weary, hungry, unequipped Army of the American Revolution, the Fourth of July was a tonic of hope and inspiration,” he said. “So is it now. The tough, grim men who fight for freedom in this dark hour take heart in its message – the assurance of the right to liberty under God – for all peoples and races and groups and nations, everywhere in the world.”

We may be celebrating a subdued Independence Day this year because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t diminish the gratitude we have for those who dedicated their lives and livelihoods to establishing and protecting our country.

We’ve faced difficult times before and overcame them, and I am confident we will do the same again as we navigate through these difficult days. With that thought in mind, I hope you have a great Fourth of July.