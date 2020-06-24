Help for those with unresolved UI issues

June 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0
State Rep. John Sims Jr.

For 45 million Americans, including nearly 900,000 Kentuckians, the coronavirus has threatened more than their health over the past three months: It has also left them, at least for a time, without a job.

Other legislators and I have heard from many families who are struggling as they wait for unemployment benefits they qualify for, and we have sought to help them and many others any way we can.

Governor Beshear has recognized the magnitude of this problem as well and has undertaken several steps to fix the problem. Hundreds of additional workers have been hired, and last week, he authorized a temporary unemployment office in Frankfort for the first in-person meetings since state offices began shutting down in March.

Many were able to get their claims resolved, but it quickly became clear that a single office would not be enough. On Thursday, Governor Beshear promised to expand that outreach effort to other areas across the state.

I think it is absolutely vital that we have one of these offices in or least near our House district, because this would make a world of difference for those here who have been unable to reach a person who can help by phone and who are not able to make the drive to Frankfort.

Many people have understandably asked me why this issue is taking so long to resolve. One reason is the sheer volume of cases.

In all of 2019, Kentucky’s unemployment insurance system handled 190,000 claims. In the last three months alone, however, that number has risen almost fivefold.

This rapid increase came at the same time the state’s unemployment insurance department was hobbled by structural issues. Recognizing the need to update a significantly outdated system, the General Assembly passed bipartisan legislation in 2018 that called for a technological overhaul. Unfortunately, it wasn’t until nearly two years later, just weeks after Governor Beshear took office, that this work began.

If you are among those with older claims that are still unresolved for whatever reason, please let me know. We have staff who are working with the unemployment office and may be able to help.

To contact me, my email is [email protected], or you can call the legislature’s toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. The more information you can you provide at the start, the sooner we can get to work on your claim.