Make Kentucky you vacation spot

June 20, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0
State Rep. John Sims

Just as it has done with nearly everything else in our lives, the coronavirus is forcing many of us to re-think the traditional summer vacation.

If you are among those now planning a staycation, or if you’re just wanting something different to do on any given day, the good news is that the commonwealth has no shortage of places to go as our economy continues to re-open.

The coronavirus has had an outsized impact on tourism around the globe, and in the United States, nearly half of the 15 million people who worked in hospitality in early March were out of a job by the end of May. Here in Kentucky, it’s estimated nearly three-fourths of those in this industry have been laid off or furloughed.

They’re many of the same ones who helped make tourism a more than $7 billion industry in 2018. According to the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, that’s a fifth higher than we saw just five years earlier.

The Cabinet said there were almost 72 million visitor trips to and within the commonwealth that year, while the industry supported 94,500 jobs and provided more than $790 million in state and local taxes.

In addition to local and regional attractions, Kentucky also has numerous historical sites if you’re looking for an educational trip in the weeks or months ahead.

We have 30 of the country’s 2,500 National Historic Landmarks – those irreplaceable locations that help define who we are as a nation – and they include such places as Shaker Village, Fort Boonesborough and the Old State Capitol.

Kentucky has a historical-marker program that takes an even closer look at sites that might otherwise be lost to time. There are well over 2,000 of these now, and many have been linked as part of 54 separate tours.

If you’re not sure where to visit, a good place to start is this state website: KentuckyTourism.com.

As summer gets underway, I encourage you to search out our tourist and historical sites. There’s a lot to do and a lot to learn about here at home, and now more than ever, these businesses and organizations need our support.