Road fund decline halts projects

June 13, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0
John Sims Jr.

Over a calendar year, the General Assembly has two distinct periods of activity: its legislative session, when new laws are passed, and what is called the interim, when House and Senate committees come together to review issues affecting the state.

While much of the public’s attention is understandably focused on the former – which starts in early January and lasts for 30 or 60 working days, depending on the year – the latter also plays an important role. Legislators use this time to gather more information and public input so we are better prepared when it comes time once again to file and consider legislation.

Last week, legislators returned to the Capitol to kick off this year’s interim, which will last until the early days of December. Not surprisingly, the common theme of the opening round of these monthly meetings was the considerable impact that the coronavirus is having across state government.

Transportation Cabinet officials, for example, said the Road Fund’s sudden and steep shortfall has all but stopped new projects, while mowing rights-of-way and repaving projects are being delayed.

During the Judiciary Committee meeting, there was debate about whether changes need to be made to the governor’s authority during an emergency like the coronavirus, while the Education Committee discussed how schools can open safely this fall.

As we move further into the interim, the General Assembly will continue monitoring the state’s response to the virus and other issues affecting Kentucky. At this point, there are no longer any plans for a special session this month to address the Road Fund’s steep decline. Governor Beshear and legislative leaders agreed this may be better handled later in the fall, and it could also be addressed retroactively when the General Assembly returns to the Capitol in January.