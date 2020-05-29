HOW YOU SEE IT

May 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0

Leaning right

Me and my family have been Democrats all our lives, but the public has gone far too left toward socialism for me. As for Biden running for president, I don’t think the poor man is all there. If he gets elected, we can kiss our country goodbye.

Congrats to MCMS students

Congratulations to the Mason County Middle School students on their accomplishments at the national competition. And congratulations to the teachers who have taught them. Good luck in the future and keep up the good work. That was a good story you wrote.

Less talk, more action

Looks like Maysville and Mason County is using the virus as an excuse to cut services. I haven’t seen recycling bins out in months and the wood chipper hasn’t come around in two weeks. We either need to get rid of the commissioners or demand action from them.

Watching freedoms dissolve

Hope all you Democrats are happy with Andy Beshear. You can sit back and watch all your freedoms and decisions being made that aren’t according to the Constitution. This is what your children and grandchildren are going to have to live with.

Unbelievable

I took a ride yesterday and couldn’t believe they blacktopped the street going to the boat dock. We’ve got all these streets in town that are in bad shape. What a waste of money. Guess it’s for the campers, because they don’t have many boaters anymore. What a waste of money.

Sad from every angle

It’s a sad situation when a person of any color gets killed because of the stupid actions of another. This situation in Minneapolis is because of a stupid action of a police officer — why would you put your knee on a person’s neck and hold them down knowing they can’t breathe? However, it doesn’t give people the right to riot and burn other’s property. There are thousands of people who have no reason to stick their nose in that and are tearing up property and doing damage. They’re just wanting to tear up things. It’s a sad situation and I hope they can come to a sensible solution.