Land of the free because of the brave

Some thoughts about the crisis…

As the leader of a business that’s deemed to be essential, I’ve been going to work every day and putting my time in, then going home to my wife’s wonderful home cooking. The reality is, we’ve eaten at home more in the last seven weeks than we probably have in the last seven years. We both work long hours and while we enjoyed a home-cooked meal from time to time, it wasn’t always practical. I suspect that for many of you that may be the case. It’s caused me to reflect on some terminology and other things that are new to all of us, and I’d like to share some of my favorites with you.

Let’s start with COVID toes. Yeah, you’re reading that right COVID toes. From what I understand, that’s the act of not being able to get a pedicure due to being unable to go to the beauty or nail salon and “get your toes done.” Personally, I know nothing about this phenomenon. However, I’ve heard that it’s a thing and some of you are quite riled up about it. I can’t imagine the run on the salons when they open back up. I’ll have to fight with those of you who have COVID toes to get my hair cut. Really?

How about the term “social distancing.” Prior to this pandemic, the idea of social distancing was reserved for those who invaded my space. You know who I’m talking about. We all have THAT friend who always seemed to encroach into our personal space, and got a tad too close for comfort. You’d step back, they’d step forward. Yeah, you know that person. Today and for the foreseeable future, we are all encouraged to be out of each other’s personal space and it’s no longer just reserved for THAT special friend. I for one am thankful for that.

Let’s take a moment and talk about Zoom meetings, Microsoft Teams, FaceTime, and an app called “House Party.” These are all virtual ways to connect with one another via the World Wide Web. Since we are all spending less time in a face-to-face setting, to satisfy our need for visual social interactions these vehicles have become extremely popular. My wife does a Zoom Meeting with her siblings weekly, my boss has us gather with one another to meet via Microsoft Teams, my grandkids FaceTime with us regularly, and then there’s “House Party.” This is the same premise as the others, but allows you to know when your “friends” are active and you can join them in real time to talk individually, or as a group. I’m to understand that people use this, and the other means mentioned, to have “virtual” happy hours. This has taken the place of gathering at your favorite watering hole, people’s homes, and an array of other places that we gathered in the past. This is not nearly the same as being with one another, but will have to suffice in the short-term.

Who would have ever thought you’d need to stand in line to get into Walmart, Kroger, Lowes, and the like? I would have never waited in line, at a perfectly acceptable social distance of course, to get some canned goods, deodorant, toilet paper, light bulbs, items to fix the dryer’s hose. It would just have not been that important, I’d just come back at a later time. However, it’s a normal thing to do now, and when finally being allowed entry, finding the shelves empty of all things, Great Northern Beans. Seriously, Great Northern Beans? Why Great Northern Beans? Not a bean to be found, not a one. I’m not even going to talk about the toilet paper thing…

And let’s wrap up with the “Daily Briefings.” I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to move to “Every Other Day Briefings” or maybe even “Every Third Day Briefings.” Sure they’re informational, and it’s important to disseminate information in a timely manner. But how many times can you say the same thing, in a different way, and not have it come across as though you’re being talked to like you’re a third grader? After all, I’m an adult and I can follow directions, right? Let that sink in for a moment…

In all seriousness, I believe that this situation has offered us the opportunity to get back to basics, and find time to reconnect with our family and loved ones, even if it’s in a different way than before. I think that we’ve become more grateful for the relationships that we have with our friends. We’ve had time to reflect on what is really important to us…a hug, a smile, the touch of a grandchild. I suspect that when this is in our rear view mirror, and it will be, we’ll become a little more kind and loving, and we’ll cherish with greater zeal the one thing that we can never get back, time. Stay safe.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_rodbaker.jpg