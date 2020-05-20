Voting in not-so-normal times

In normal times, Kentuckians would be heading to the polls on Tuesday this week to cast their ballots in this year’s primary election.
These are not normal times, of course, and just as the coronavirus has changed virtually every aspect of our public lives, it is significantly altering the way most of us will vote.
The most obvious difference is the delayed election itself, with Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announcing earlier this spring that it was being moved to June 23.
As part of that safety precaution, all voters are now eligible for – and encouraged to use – absentee ballots. To make that easier, the state will mail each registered voter a postcard to start the process off. The state will also use a secure online portal for voters to request an absentee ballot, and that request can be made as well through the county clerk’s office.
Requests for absentee ballots have to be made by June 15, and the state will cover the cost of returning the ballot. Returned ballots must have a postmark no later than Election Day, but will be accepted until June 27.
Those voting absentee can mail in or drop off their ballots, and those wanting to vote in person can do so in the days leading up to the election or on Election Day itself. Those taking these last two options are encouraged to make an appointment with the county clerk’s office, because the vast majority of polling places will be closed on Election Day.
If you would like to vote but are not registered yet, there are still a few days left to fix that. The deadline is next Tuesday, May 26. You can start that process at GoVoteKy.com, which also has a lot of other election-related information.