Census — it makes a difference

Not long after George Washington was elected president, Congress decided that one of the country’s first orders of business was finding out just how many lived here.
It declared that August 2, 1790, would be Census Day, and Thomas Jefferson, serving as Secretary of State at the time, was chosen to lead the effort.
The counting not only included the original 13 colonies but also several other districts that would later become states, including Kentucky. What the numbers ultimately showed is that, just 15 years after Daniel Boone blazed the Wilderness Road through Cumberland Gap, 74,000 people were already calling Kentucky home.
This year, of course, it’s time for another nationwide count, and it’s vitally important that every person calling Kentucky home is included. Overall, Census data drive about $600 billion in federal spending each and every year, and we stand to lose more than $2,000 annually for each person overlooked.
The good news about this year’s Census so far is that we are doing better than most states when it comes to filling out the form. In fact, Governor Andy Beshear said early this month we are now 13th best. Still, the need to do more is there, and it takes just about 10 minutes to help us move into the top 10.
If you fill the form out online — https://2020census.gov is the main starting point — you will be asked for your Census ID, which you should have received in the mail. However, people without this ID can still respond online.
If you’ve already filled out the Census, thank you, but if you haven’t, please consider taking that step soon. It really does make a difference.
