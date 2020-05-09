Bill could have impact on grads

It may not have gotten much publicity, but a little-known law that Governor Andy Beshear signed late last month could have a pretty big impact on students graduating from high school in the years ahead.
The goal of House Bill 419, according to its opening line, is to help these young men and women “make more informed decisions about their futures and ensure they are adequately aware of the cost of college and other career paths.”
The legislation calls for the state’s Council on Postsecondary Education to begin compiling information next year on such things as Kentucky’s most in-demand jobs, their starting and median salaries and the education level they require. Other collected data will offer more details about student-loan debt, the average time needed to obtain a degree and what our college graduates earn as they enter the workforce.
Meeting the new law’s requirements shouldn’t be difficult, because CPE, the Kentucky Center for Statistics and other educational organizations have long been reviewing the commonwealth’s academic progress. Their findings are always illuminating.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics, for example, recently took an in-depth look at the high school class of 2014, to see what its nearly 44,000 graduates did in the four years that followed.
What the center found is that nearly 5,300 of them earned a four-year bachelor’s degree or higher by 2018, while another 3,700 received a two-year associate’s degree or a postsecondary training certificate tailored to specific jobs.
A little more than 18,000 had some college experience, while 2,500 received a career and technical education certificate that many earned while still in high school. However, a little more than 14,000 graduates – nearly a third of the class – did not attend any postsecondary school.
My hope is that we will find a way to build on these numbers, because a strong postsecondary education system plays such a major role when it comes to our future success. We certainly can’t afford to backtrack.
