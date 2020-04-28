Neither rain nor sleet nor COVID-19

I’ve been told two people that are positive for Coronavirus . I just wonder if our mail handlers and mail carriers know who that are. Because whoever delivers their mail and picks up their mail should know so they can take the necessary precautions. If it wasn’t for them you would not be getting your mail. I wonder if they know. I think they should know.

Gas pains

Gas went up to $1.59.9 her in Maysville and you can go right up the AA Highway to Florence and get it for $1.19.9. Go across the river and get it for even less than tat, $1.30 or less last I heard. So who’s gouging who. Our lovely Mason County is always.

Curious minds

I was just wondering how much the retaining wall mural to honor black leaders will cost and how will it be paid for and where the funds will come from.

Oops

When I hear our president speak after our healthcare workers and scientists have spoken it reminds me of a story of four passengers in a plane that had engine trouble. They only had three parachutes. There was the pilot, a preacher, a Boy Scout and the smartest man alive. The smartest man alive said “the world can;t do without me,” and grabs something and jumps out of the plane. The preacher said “I’ve lived a good life. You two take the parachutes.” The Boy Scout said, “There’s no need for that. The smartest man alive took my back pack.”

That’s the book for me

I want to thank The Ledger Independent and the sponsors for the Bible contest. I won a Bible. This is Wilma Himes.

It’s back

Thanks for printing the Comment Line again. I sure do enjoy reading it and all the comments that people make. It’s one thing we can do since we can’t do anything else. Keep up the good work and stay safe and healthy. Thanks.

Laughter is the best medicine

A big thank you for Robert Roe’s humor. I needed a laugh today. I just appreciate the newspaper.

Trying to decipher Roe’s word salad

Robert Roe has me so confused in Saturday’s paper I didn’t know which ones were good and which one were bad. It was very interesting and his use of words. Marjorie Appelman, the English teacher, “Kentucky has s much to offer,” she had a great article. Kentucky does has a lot to offer . There are a few places she didn’t mention but Lord she mentioned a lot and had some great pictures. Mabe with her being an English teacher I can get her to explain to me which ones were true words and which one were made up by Robert from somewhere else.

No space for parking

I think Valley View subdivision definitely needs a parking lot with all the vehicles come into it.