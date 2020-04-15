Ounce of prevention saving lives

-

I don’t know about you, but I’m tired.

I’m tired of not being able to go out to eat. I’m tired of not being able to go over to my friend’s house and hang out. I’m tired of not being able to see and hug my grandkids. I’m a people person, never been a big fan of just sitting around, and because of that I’m tired of social distancing. Yeah, I’m just plain ole tired of this whole thing. While I may be tired of this, I’m going to stay the course and do the right thing. Why? Because while I may be tired of these modern day inconveniences, I value the lives of my friends and my loved ones.

One scroll through your social media feeds, you’ll see many people who are calling for us to open up the economy, calling this whole thing a hoax, warning that the government is using this as a ploy to take away our liberties, and on and on with the conspiracy theories. I understand the reasoning for these thoughts and believe me, we’ve felt the sting of these limitations. But I can’t help but wonder what would happen should I take it upon myself to ignore the “experts” and open up our business, exposing our employees and their families to the possibility of becoming ill, and God forbid, maybe death. Not on my watch! I will not take the chance, even if it proves out to not be as bad as we’re being told.

I read just the other day about the passing of Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of University of Kentucky basketball star and Minnesota Timberwolves great Karl-Anthony Towns. She was 58 years old and had been battling the virus for more than a month. I also read about Sandy Brown from the Flint, Michigan area, who lost her 59-year-old husband and 20-year-old son within three days of each other. She said, “There’s not even a word created to describe my pain. It’s unimaginable.” I simply can’t imagine the pain of losses like this. I realize that these people may have had underlying health issues or compromised immune systems that we’re unaware of. But what if they were your husband, wife, mother, or son? I just can’t imagine…

You see, we live in a world where it’s all about ME and MY needs. Too often, it’s not what’s in the best interest of the masses that’s important, if I don’t like it then I don’t care what you think. This thing, this virus, is stepping on my toes and crimping my style. If I choose to become infected then, so be it…right? WRONG! Especially if your actions could have implications for me and my family. Accountability and responsibility are big words, and something that’s often overlooked in this ME world.

In the end, an ounce of prevention for the greater good of all, even if I’m inconvenienced is the right thing to do. After all, if I’m the least bit concerned about my fellow man, my wife, my friends, my kids, and their kids, and your kids and family, isn’t a little bit of personal accountability and responsibility a good thing? Isn’t an ounce of prevention worth their lives and the lives of others? You bet it is.

