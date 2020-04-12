Sexual assault awareness month

April 12, 2020 Ledger Independent Opinion 0

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month.

The Women’s Crisis Center is encouraging everyone to lend a hand in ending sexual violence. Throughout the month of April WCC is providing opportunities for you to learn more about sexual violence and how you can help end it.

Sexual violence is defined as any type of sexual activity that is forced, coerced, or happens without consent. Consent is defined as the presence of a clear and sober “yes”. Remember, anything other than yes is no.

If you believe sexual violence does not affect you, think again. Think of the women in your life, you wife, girlfriend, mother, daughter, or sister. In Kentucky, one in nine adult women will be a victim of rape at some point in their life, according to a study released by the National Violence Against Women Research Center, “Rape in the Commonwealth.”

That totals 175,000 women. That number is actually much higher considering those numbers do not include alcohol or drug facilitated rapes, attempted rapes, statutory rapes, rape where the victim is a female under 18, or rapes committed against males. Sexual violence does not discriminate against age, gender, race, or income. And did you know that less than 40 percent of rapes committed are ever reported to law enforcement? Imagine how high the number of rapes really are if we are only counting those incidents that are reported.

The common belief is that sexual violence is committed by a stranger; however it is much more likely that the victim knows their perpetrator. The statistic is pretty high, 82 percent of people know their rapists; they may be a family member, a friend, or an acquaintance.

WCC wants you to know that, if you’re a survivor of sexual violence it is not your fault and you are not alone. Help is available. Contact WCC, your local rape crisis center, at 800-928-6708 to receive confidential services from advocates who can give you support and help you navigate the forensic exam or legal process if you wish to proceed in that manner.

Please follow Buffalo Trace Women’s Crisis Center for more information or visit our website at wccky.org.